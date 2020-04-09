Initial unemployment claims filed in Yakima County dropped slightly from the week before but remain at astronomical levels.
During the week of March 29 to April 4, 4,008 initial claims were filed in Yakima County, according to figures from the state Employment Security Department released Thursday. That was a 4.5% drop from the previous week. However, it's still 42.3% higher than the number of initial claims for the week ending March 21, two weeks earlier.
It's significantly higher than the 591 claims from the week of Jan. 12 to Jan. 18. That was the previous peak for this year before the COVID-19 outbreak.
More than 170,063 initial claims were filed statewide, a drop of 6.5% from the previous week but still well above even initial claims filed during the recession of the late-2000s. During that period, initial weekly claims peaked at 26,075.
Initial claims include ones that are still being reviewed for eligibility. Counts for initial claims are not indicative of those that will result in monetary compensation.