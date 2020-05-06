Wesley United Methodist Church volunteers and leadership decided to temporarily shut down the church’s recycling collection center when the Yakima Health District issued a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order in March.
Volunteers put out bright orange cones by stenciled signs announcing the closure. They also put up bright yellow caution tape around the area to discourage people from approaching the recycling bins. They even posted information about another collection center still accepting recyclables, and the address, to give people an easy alternative.
But those efforts haven’t stopped people from dropping off cardboard, in an act that now amounts to illegal dumping.
Elmer Bigham, the recycling coordinator for the church, and several other volunteers gathered at the collection center on Monday to make a plan for cleaning up the area.
On Tuesday, they worked from 7:30 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m., first hauling off two trailers full to the brim before returning to tackle the stacks of cardboard accumulated on the ground.
That cardboard weighed in at 5,200 pounds — of which about 3,000 pounds was on the ground, said church Pastor Shane Moore.
Volunteers are planning to return on Wednesday to finish the job.
“We’ve been closed for about six weeks now,” Bigham said. “We were not going to try to get it all done at once and wear ourselves out.”
Bigham said volunteers counted the names of at least 38 different people from labels on the cardboard containers they hauled away, all of whom could have been called out for illegal dumping.
Bigham and Moore both acknowledged they’ve also seen people drive up to the collection center, read the signs, and drive away.
They’re grateful to those people for following the rules, particularly since most of the church’s volunteers are older and encouraged to stay home during the pandemic, Moore said.
“Some people have not understood why we had to shut down,” Moore said. “But there’s a ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order in place and most of our guys are in that older age range, so we don’t need our guys out there.”
Bigham said perhaps people feel like they have the right to recycle. He added he would like to see people accept the responsibilities that come with the practice.
“Some people seem to think, ‘Once I dump it, it’s out of my hands, and it’s now your problem,’” he said. “They need to know it is illegal to be dumping in a place that is closed and that they do have alternatives.”
Like the church’s recycling center, DLC Recycling also has temporarily closed. But Central Washington Recycling — which accepts cardboard and mixed paper — is still open for business during its regular business hours, as is the Terrace Heights Landfill.
Moore emphasized that the recycling collection center has always been volunteer-run; there’s no scheduled pick-up by outside agencies.
“I would encourage people to respect what we’re going through right now,” he said. “We would love to be back open. But right now, we can’t be.”