The U.S. Department of Justice is warning the public of fraudulent ADA exemption cards that have been circulating.
Information about the fraudulent cards have surfaced on social media in the wake of recent mandates requiring people to wear face coverings in public to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19.
Some of the fraudulent cards even bear the Department of Justice’s logo, the DOJ said.
Gov. Jay Inslee recently ordered businesses in Yakima County not to serve people who are not wearing masks, or face penalties, including fines and possibly losing their business license.
The virus is spreading faster in Yakima County than in any other community statewide.
However, businesses are required to make special accommodations for those who have medical conditions preventing them from wearing masks, such as asthma. More information about those conditions can be found on the ADA’s Southeast Center’s website.
Despite those accommodations, there are no ADA cards offering any exemptions, the DOJ confirmed in an announcement on ADA.gov.