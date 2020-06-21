For now, the 2020 Central Washington State Fair is still happening on its scheduled dates, but that could change at the end of June.
And even if the fair in Yakima stays on track for Sept. 25-Oct. 4 or those dates change, it will look unlike any previous fairs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are till we aren’t,” Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, has said of having this year’s fair. “That said, we’re working closely with the (Yakima Health District). It won’t be the same; we have a Plan B.”
On May 27, Kramer said a decision concerning this year’s fair would come by the end of June. Members of the fair association board of directors met Monday and that hasn’t changed. Kramer still plans a public announcement late this month.
The fair is one of the biggest annual draws in the Yakima Valley, bringing fans in for its entertainment offerings, carnival rides and 4-H projects, fair food and quirky events like pig races. In 2019, when officials blamed cool and wet weather for a 13.6% attendance drop, 277,751 people headed through the gates.
Yakima County, which has Washington’s highest infection rate of COVID-19, remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-phase Safe Start plan to reopen the state. Experts also remain concerned about a second wave of the virus in the fall.
State Fair Park officials announced June 2 that Fourth of July fireworks to be held there had been canceled. Board members voted to cancel the celebration, which has taken place every Fourth of July for the past 29 years, because of the state ban on large gatherings and concerns regarding the pandemic.
In a message from State Fair Park on the Central Washington State Fair website, officials said events have been canceled “as a way of encouraging people to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory illness.”
“However, it is our expectation that the 2020 Central Washington State Fair — still more than four months away — will go forward as scheduled,” the message says.
Possibilities
In considering the possibilities for the Central Washington State Fair, Kramer was hopeful organizers could bring “a fair experience of some iteration,” she said in late May. “I really think we can bring a modified fair experience to the public,” she said.
That could involve a “drive-thru” fair with timed attendance, for example.
“We really do believe we could facilitate a drive-thru fair experience” featuring food, attractions and entertainment, Kramer said. “We’re mulling that over.”
Fair food like lamb burgers, elephant ears and kettle corn are among the biggest attraction for visitors. Organizers may put out a call on social media for favorite fair foods, list them and let people vote for their favorites.
There might be a new option this year as well. “We’re thinking about bringing Dole Whip here. ... It’s phenomenal,” Kramer said.
Other regional events
Some fairs and rodeos in the region scheduled earlier in the summer have been canceled. The Washington State Fair in Puyallup, scheduled in September, is still on.
Officials canceled the Benton Franklin Fair & Horse Heaven Round-Up, set for late August. Obstacles and state restrictions surrounding COVID-19 proved too difficult to move forward, the Tri-City Herald reported.
The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Indian Pageant in Eastern Oregon, which happens Sept. 16-19, was canceled this week. It’s the first time since World War II the event hasn’t happened.
The Ellensburg Rodeo remains scheduled for Labor Day weekend.
As for Yakima, “stay tuned” for developments, Kramer said.
“I’m confident with all the creativity we could come up with something,” she added.