Jeanene Smith had a great 70th birthday Tuesday. It was a beautiful afternoon and about a dozen friends headed to her West Valley home to celebrate.
They didn’t stay. In what has become a familiar scene during state and local stay-at-home orders, social distancing and other measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Smith’s guests slowed their vehicles to a crawl as they drove past Smith and her husband, Tom.
“That’s what you call a birthday drive-by,” he said.
Both wore face masks as they stood near the end of their Viewmont Place driveway, waving and clapping as vehicles passed, rounded the cul-de-sac and came by again.
“This is awesome!” Jeanene Smith shouted.
Friends started lining up near the intersection of Viewmont Place and Viewmont Drive shortly before 1 p.m. A slight rise in the open land between the intersection and the couple’s house hid the caravan of balloon- and sign-festooned vehicles called together by one of the couple’s three children, April Olson, as a surprise. Dad helped.
Denyse Gladson of Yakima cradled a single roll of toilet paper topped with a frothy green bow as she stood outside her truck in the sunshine, waiting for the birthday parade to begin.
“I have been staying home and obeying the order. This is probably my highlight in two months,” she said.
A retired nurse, Jeanene Smith has run immunization clinics at schools and volunteers at the Harman Center, where she checks blood pressure and glucose levels, Gladson said.
She also makes masks — about 80 so far, Smith estimated.
“I’ve been sewing like eight hours a day,” she said, with many going to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and firefighters.
The Smiths usually celebrate birthdays by going out to eat with friends or hosting a picnic. Since that wasn’t an option this year, Tuesday’s alternative event meant a lot to Smith.
“Nobody said one word,” she said, impressed. “It was a complete surprise, to see all these people.”
Smith enthusiastically returned the love. “You look good! I like your hair,” she said to one well-wisher. “Hi! Thank you for coming by.” As The Beatles’ “Birthday” blared from one car, she shouted, “Hi guys! How are you?” Thank you so much for coming up.”
Along with balloons and several birthday cards, the guest of honor received two plants. Judging from Smith’s reaction, the event was a success.
“Good job guys!” she shouted.