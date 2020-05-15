Dry conditions and excessive debris burning from people stuck at home ignited a busy start to what’s shaping up to be an above-average fire season in Washington and Oregon.
State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz reported 263 fires statewide so far in 2020, more than double the average amount seen at this time over the last 10 years. New guidelines for COVID-19 will add another concern to go along with extra fuel from last year’s relatively mild fire season and dry conditions, including a severe drought in eastern Yakima and Kittitas counties, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.
“Our fires have been catching easily because of this drier climate and it only takes a few large fires to stretch our resources thin,” Franz said, noting local emergency management officials and the National Guard may be focused on their coronavirus response.
“We are expecting that we will not be able to have the same level of resources from our federal agencies and partners that we have had in the past that has helped us get through our fire season,” she said.
West Valley Fire District Chief Nathan Craig said they should be able to send the typical amount of firefighters to help the Department of Natural Resources if needed. The district responded to eight wildfires in April and seven in March, compared to just one in those two months a year ago.
Most of those fires were outdoor debris piles, which have accounted for more than half of fires statewide. Franz said over 90 percent of 2020 fires have been caused by humans.
West Valley District firefighters adjusted to COVID-19 this spring through virtual training and they wear masks when working with other crews, although Craig said that could become mandatory at all times soon. DNR fire operations supervisor George Geissler said they’re developing new strategies to protect firefighters by increasing aviation response and limiting the need for large camps comprised of firefighters from throughout the region.
Geissler said some older firefighters in leadership positions have already chosen to sit out this summer and it’s estimated 17 to 22% of firefighters could be “tied up or delayed” at any given time by quarantine or COVID-19 protocols for crossing state lines. One seasonal engine crew leader in northeast Washington already tested positive before he was scheduled to report June 1.
“We’re projecting that it could be a significant impact to us,” Geissler said. “That’s part of ... this ability to truly lean on our interagency partners to try to fill in those gaps.”