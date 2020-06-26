The manager of the Bi-Mart on South Fifth Avenue in Yakima greeted a line of waiting customers outside Friday morning.
Anyone who needed a mask was offered a disposable one for free, said Luke Van Horn, a store lobby clerk. Without masks, they were told, they wouldn’t be allowed inside.
The store was among businesses countywide implementing new facial covering requirements beginning Friday that Gov. Jay Inslee announced earlier in the week.
The state order comes nearly a month after the Yakima Health District issued a directive urging residents to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has continued to spread rapidly in the county.
Under the order, Washingtonians are required to wear facial coverings in public and Yakima County businesses must turn away customers who are not wearing masks. The state Department of Labor and Industries can fine Yakima County businesses that do not comply with Inslee's "No mask, no service" order and revoke their licenses, if necessary.
While local city and county police have said they won’t enforce the order for individuals to wear face coverings, unmasked individuals were the odd ones out Friday.
At Bi-Mart, employees had been offering masks to customers for some time. But those who refused weren’t being turned away before, said Van Horn, because the previous directive had “no legal teeth.”
As of Friday, that changed. He said if customers aren’t wearing a mask, they’re offered one at the door. If they decline, they’re asked if they have a medical condition that prevents them from being able to wear a mask.
“If not, you say, ‘I’m sorry. I can’t let you in,” said Van Horn.
He said while some customers have grumbled about the rule, there had been no big problems with the new enforcement as of Friday afternoon.
“Thankfully, I think people have been pretty well educated by now,” he said.
Stores throughout Yakima had new signage to make customers aware of the new policies.
At Grocery Outlet in Union Gap, a stand with a box of masks and a sign reading, “You are welcome to a FREE mask!” was set up in the last week. A sign inside the front entry outlined a series of safety policies, from wearing a mask to not bringing reusable bags inside.
Walmart on East Chestnut Avenue in Yakima had employees posted at entrances handing out masks.
At Home Depot, masks and hand sanitizer have been available to customers for some time. As of Friday, employees stationed at the door were offering them to customers, according to the store manager, who gave his name as Eric.
Nearby, Lowe’s had employees inform unmasked customers that it is a regulation to wear face coverings inside the building, said store manager Rafael Barrera. There are also signs posted on doors and inside the store. He said they chose this approach because they hoped it would be less confrontational, helping employees avoid potential conflict with customers.
“Everybody understands expectations. We just hope they comply,” he said. “See, all our associates wear one — you’re the odd man out without."
Barrera said most customers do wear masks – something he finds encouraging.
“It’s critical that we all do our part to help this curve (of new infections) go in the right direction,” he said.
Israel McDonald, a courtesy clerk at Rosauers, agreed that mask-wearing had become much more common in the last week.
“Even people who have been vigorously against it are still wearing it,” he said. “In the case that someone does not, we have to offer a mask and we’re not allowed to serve them if they do come in without a mask.”
Fred Meyer store manager Dan Gwynne said he had roughly 7,000 disposable masks ready to pass out as the store implemented the “No mask, no service” order. He had closed one of the store entrances and posted two employees at the remaining two. They stood with gloved hands, ready to offer masks to unmasked customers.
By midday Friday, an employee stationed at the main entrance said fewer than 20 customers had refused.
Gwynne said for customers in Yakima, this was a significant achievement. In past months, he said less than half of customers were wearing masks while shopping.
“By the start of this week, after Inslee spoke … I would say it was closer to maybe 80%. Today, I would say that 99% of the people I’ve seen have been wearing masks,” he said.
In the past, Gwynne said he had received a lot of flack from customers frustrated that masks weren’t mandatory in order to shop, and from customers frustrated that others were wearing them. With the new rule, “the burden is not on me.”
What’s more, he said, the widespread use of masks could help the county progress in the state’s four-part reopening plan. Yakima County remains in Phase 1.
“It’s nice that the community is trying to move forward,” Gwynne said. “It’s good that at some point, we can get some of these small businesses back open.”