FILE — A member of the Washington National Guard checks-in a passenger at a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road in Selah, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

The criteria for COVID-19 testing at community sites in Yakima County has expanded, effective immediately, according to the Yakima Health District.

The sites operated by the National Guard for the Yakima Health District will now test anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild, and anyone without symptoms who has a high risk of exposure. That includes people with a COVID-19-positive person in their household, close contacts and people exposed in outbreak settings, the health district said.

The community testing sites initially focused only on people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eisenhower High School in Yakima and Toppenish Middle School on Friday and Saturday. More than 900 people have been tested this week at the community sites.

Testing will be offered next week from Tuesday through Saturday, July 18, at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center in Toppenish and State Fair Park in Yakima. Call 211 for more information.

Testing also is offered at local hospitals and medical clinics.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

