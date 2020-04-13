On a recent afternoon, Annaleisa Flowers sat alone inside a fenced area at Camp Hope, the homeless encampment in east Yakima.
Flowers had come to the camp the night before and was being kept in isolation for the week to assure she wasn’t infected with COVID-19.
Camp Hope, behind the former Kmart, has been isolating new residents for at least a week in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the encampment. If they show no symptoms, people are moved into the camp’s general population, which ranges from 70 to more than 100 people a night.
Flowers didn’t mind being isolated. She sat in the sunshine at a picnic table within sight of the Yakima River and mountain peaks. A one-person tent was perched nearby — her sleeping quarters.
“I’m good,” she said. “I get to sit and enjoy God’s beauty.”
In north Yakima at the Union Gospel Mission, volunteers and staff from Camp Hope unloaded more than 50 cots, a metal detector and other supplies for more than 60 people being housed in military tents outside the mission’s walls.
Moving some homeless residents outside will help with social distancing and slow potential spread of the virus, said mission Executive Director Mike Johnson.
Those with underlying health issues and the elderly — about 35 in all — are still being kept inside, he said.
“I don’t want to put someone who’s 80 or has health conditions outside,” he said. “It’s a big dance right now.”
Those are just two examples of actions that agencies are taking to keep the virus from entering homeless shelters, which house some of the Yakima Valley’s most vulnerable: people who have underlying health issues, who’ve experienced long periods of malnutrition, and who’ve smoked heavily.
As of Friday, there were no confirmed cases at homeless facilities, according to service providers.
Service providers hope to keep it that way.
“We’re calling it COVID-Zero,” Johnson said of the mission’s strategy.
But if it doesn’t work — if the virus breaches the tents and solid walls — officials worry their shelters will become sick wards and people will die.
Of the county’s 21 deaths related to the coronavirus through Friday, at least 14 were from nursing homes. COVID-19 has ravaged long-term care centers across the state, including Life Care Center in Kirkland, which has been linked to dozens of deaths, according to news reports.
“We’re so concerned about the underlying health of our residents,” Johnson said. “If we get a COVID-19 outbreak here, it’s going to be just as bad as a nursing home anywhere.”
Ramping up resources
Yakima County received a $670,00 grant from the state Department of Commerce to address the outbreak.
Those funds are paying for 10 additional military tents, extending operations at a temporary youth winter shelter until the end of May, and hand sanitizer stations and portable toilets, said Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker.
The county has already provided the mission with more than 80 sleeping bags for those housed outside, said Commissioner Ron Anderson.
Commissioners are working aggressively with service providers to assure needs are met, he said.
“We’re just working on various aspects. Things are changing every day,” he said. “We’re trying to accommodate the agricultural world, too, and their concerns if somebody should become ill who’s part of their H-2A labor force.”
Yakima Tent and Awning has built an additional two tents and is modifying another for use if needed, bringing the total to 13, Baker said.
Six of those tents — each measuring 16 by 64 feet — will go to the mission. The mission will then return the three 20-by-32-foot tents it borrowed from Camp Hope.
Camp Hope used the smaller tents to house families. Since loaning the tents, the camp has one family housed in an outbuilding on site and another in a fifth-wheel trailer. A third family is staying in its RV.
The rest of the tents will be available for emergency needs such as a field hospital or for another service provider or community, Baker said.
“We’re gong to be really nimble with these because we have a large county,” she said.
The county has a three-month plan on how to utilize the remaining funds from the grant, which include securing the fairgrounds and its buildings for testing and possibly a field hospital, Baker said.
The county will purchase items in bulk, such as hand sanitizer, for service providers, she said.
The Yakima Community Foundation has offered to provide other items homeless people struggle to buy, such as diapers, Baker said.
“They’re picking up stuff that doesn’t apply under the grant,” she said.
The county and the foundation have created a website — https://yakimavalleyneeds.org/ — with a list of area needs for those who want to help.
Helping hands
Homeless people living at Camp Hope have stepped in to help during the outbreak.
As of last week, women at the camp had made more than 200 masks for workers at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, area police and others.
Camp Director Mike Kay handed out masks at the Union Gospel Mission when the cots were delivered.
Several homeless men and women asked him for masks after noticing they were made of fabric with Seattle Seahawks logos.
Homeless people at the camp also have been providing rides for people at the hospital, Kay said.
Camp Hope started the service after learning many homeless people would sit in the hospital lobby with nowhere to go or no transportation after receiving medical treatment.
Kay said the camp expanded the service to include others in need, not just the homeless.
Drivers from the camp go through background checks and have driver’s licenses, he said.
Camp drivers provided nine rides one recent night, Kay said. “We’re just seeing a lot from the general public who just need a ride home from the hospital,” he said.
Providing transportation also means heeding to social distancing rules. Vehicles have to be routinely cleaned, and drivers and passengers must wear masks and gloves.
“And when they come back, we completely disinfect the car and get ready to do it again,” Kay said.
The camp has been on lockdown since Gov. Jay Inslee’s March 23 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, which was extended through May 4.
Camp staff take the homeless to the store in groups of nine twice a week.
“I think it’s very awesome, keeping us safe and everything like that,” resident Scott Dearing said. “I think it’s a good idea.”
He’s staying in his RV at the camp with his wife, Cheryl, and 17-year-old son.
“If you stay strong — all you do is pray, one step at a time,” Dearing said.