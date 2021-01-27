Yakima Health District has closed the COVID-19 testing site at the State Fair Park Wednesday due to the snowy weather.
People with appointments for testing there Wednesday will be contacted by testing site staff, according to the Health District. People may also reschedule their appointments at https://www.wacovid19.org/Yakimatesting.
Testing at the fairgrounds is expected to resume at noon Thursday.
Tests are still being done at the Sunnyside Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the site resuming its 9 a.m. to 3-p.m. schedule Thursday. To schedule an appointment, go to www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting.
While appointments are not necessary at the sites, they can help reduce wait times, according to the health district.
Tests are free for people who either have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus.