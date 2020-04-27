They visit every day at the nursing home window.
On a recent morning, she showed up, a cloth mask covering her mouth, and dialed his number.
From his bed, 85-year-old Lawrence Putman glanced out the window as he answered the call from his significant other, Cathy LeCompte.
“She’s a wonderful support — I can’t speak highly enough of her,” he said.
They’re grateful for the time together despite being separated by glass — a visit that otherwise may not have been.
Earlier this month, Putman tested positive for COVID-19 while at the Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima. He weakened as his breathing declined.
Family and LeCompte worried.
“I was expecting the worst and I wasn’t sure he was going to make it, to be honest, because he’s over 80 and has all these health issues already,” LeCompte said.
Putman has battled cancer and pulmonary and inflammatory lung diseases, and nearly died of a massive stroke in 1985, said his son, Mark Jensen.
Of the 45 people who had died in Yakima County from COVID-19 complications as of Sunday, 44 had underlying health conditions and 19 were over age 80, according to the Yakima Health District.
Nonetheless, Putman beat the virus.
He tested positive April 3 and remained in the hospital until April 10. He returned to the nursing home, where he spent three days in an area designated for those with the virus.
On April 13, he returned to the non-virus side of the nursing home after showing significant signs of recovery, LeCompte and Jensen said.
“It’s a miracle — I don’t know what else to call it,” Jensen said. “It’s pretty clear to us that he’s going to go out on his terms. He’s just determined to go out in his own way and that speaks to his spirit.”
Beating the odds
Putman had been shuffled between the nursing home and Virginia Mason Memorial hospital since November.
He was suffering kidney failure, a urinary tract infection and had breathing issues, LeCompte said.
She checked him out of Good Samaritan on March 10, after hearing concerns about the virus making its way into nursing homes.
Four days later, he was back in the hospital and eventually back in the nursing home, where he initially tested negative for the virus.
His health further declined, and he was tested again April 3. A day later, he was moved to Memorial, and LeCompte was informed of his positive test results.
“Since November of last year, he’s had a really hard time,” she said.
Jensen said it was tough seeing his dad that sick, surrounded by nurses and staff clad in protective garb.
“That was bad for all of us because we couldn’t communicate with him,” Jensen said. “That would have been the worst thing about it — if he would have died — the last time I would have seen him was through the window at the nursing home.”
Putman says he doesn’t recall much from when he was battling the virus.
“I felt weak, that’s about it.” he said. “That’s about all I remember.”
Providing care
Dr. Tanny Davenport of Memorial said he’s happy Putman beat the virus.
“When we look at these patients over 80, they have a 10% to 20% chance of dying,” he said.
Once someone contracts the disease, the virus simply has to run its course, which takes about 14 days, he said.
“It’s really a limited number of things we can do to treat people, and it’s frustrating,” Davenport said.
However, there are some exploratory treatments in the works, he said.
Hydroxychloroquine, used to treat malaria from mosquito bites, is being administered on a limited basis as a possible treatment, he said.
Blood plasma from those who have recovered from the virus is another possible treatment Memorial is authorized to perform. The hope is that antibodies from the recovered person’s plasma would help fight the virus in a currently infected person, he said.
Remdesivir, an experimental medicine, isn’t available here. Local patients would need to be transferred to Seattle to undergo that trial treatment, Davenport said.
“All of these things are being tried for COVID-19, but it’s not the same as something that has been proven to work,” Davenport said. “We’re trying things that are being repurposed for this that don’t have a CDC approval.”
Davenport said social interaction with these patients while they are sick is just as important as providing them oxygen or any other care.
Since the outbreak, nursing homes have limited visiting to phone calls and video chats.
Often, seniors in nursing homes struggle to use social media technology and begin to feel isolated without visits, he said.
Telehealth, video calls and telephone calls all help, Davenport said.
“That may lift them from feelings of social isolation,” he said. “Social interaction, it does more than help our mind, it helps our body heal.”
That could partly be what made the difference for Putman, who said he’s been well taken care of by hospital and nursing home staff.
He said he sees a physical therapist on a routine basis and feels good about his progress.
“Actually, they’ve been really good about reinforcing the positive of getting well,” he said.
He’s also had routine window visits from family.
“They’ve all been very supportive,” he said.