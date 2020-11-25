SOAP LAKE — “We fought for so long and you feel like you’ve been defeated by this thing,” said Erica Gartner, her voice choked up with emotion.
Gartner is the administrator at the McKay Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Soap Lake. Residents and staff at the rehabilitation center became infected with COVID-19 in early November, leading to the death of nine of its residents. The center did not have a single case of COVID-19 until then and the staff had started to think they would get through the pandemic unscathed, she said.
“We go that long without having it in your building, you get a false sense of security,” Gartner said. “We are doing something right here, let’s keep at it. You know, it’s working.”
The Grant County Health District has requested help from the state Department of Health for McKay, according to a news release from the health district. The district did not return a phone call requesting comment for this story.
On Nov. 4, the company sent 24 of its residents to Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco, because it had a COVID-19 cohort wing, Gartner said. The center had 31 residents in the building at the time.
It now has 11 remaining residents without COVID-19 and it isn't on lockdown, according to a Grant County Health District news release.
It was not an easy process to move 24 people, she said. It took two buses over three days and only three to four residents could be moved at a time.
“When you transfer a resident, even if it’s to the COVID cohort unit, you’re still discharging that resident from here and sending them to another facility,” Gartner said. “It’s a very formal process, so to move that many people takes days.”
Some of the nine residents who died, did so at the rehabilitation center, but others died in Pasco, she said.
Gartner isn’t sure how COVID-19 got into the building, except that it must have come from the staff, as they are the only ones leaving, she said. Other senior-living centers in Grant County have also gotten infected, but the centers don’t share staff.
“Only because while we all tend to use agency staffing, I do know that a couple of the other long-term care facilities try to avoid the use of them at all costs,” Gartner said.
Hospice-care nurses have been allowed inside the building throughout the pandemic, she said. Hospice care nurses assist terminally ill patients by focusing on improving the patient's quality of their life in the final days.
Gartner coughed throughout the interview as she is still recovering after contracting COVID-19 in early November herself. She’s still battling fatigue from the virus.
“I can’t begin to explain to you how fatigued I have felt, not even enough energy to have an original thought for like four or five days,” she said.
Her husband also got COVID-19, but it did not impact him nearly as much, she said. What she’s learned from the virus after seeing herself, her family and her staff contract it, is that it impacts everyone differently.
If a person does get a bad reaction it’s horrible, she said. She’s given birth and had surgeries. COVID-19 has been the worst experience she’s so far.
“There’s nothing to compare it to,” Gartner said.
The Soap Lake community has been very understanding throughout this whole experience and the center hasn’t received any negative feedback, she said. But it’s been a tough journey for the staff members and residents.
“You have no idea what we’ve been through,” Gartner said. “And to have to sit down with my team that was left and tell them that the only option for us to do well by our people is to send them away to a place that none of us have ever been. I just watched their heart break.”