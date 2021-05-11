Twelve people tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at Casino Caribbean in Yakima.
The business has reopened after testing employees and implementing other protocols.
The Yakima Health District was first notified of the 12 cases last Wednesday, and the casino voluntarily closed two days later, the health district said in a news release Tuesday.
The health district recommended that the casino require all employees to be tested for the virus and begin implementing weekly testing. Staff and customers should continue to use masks, it said, and the casino should monitor staff for symptoms of COVID-19.
The health district said employees should not return to work until they have had a negative test result, been fully vaccinated or have had COVID-19 and recovered within the last 90 days.
The 12 cases bring the total positive tests at Casino Caribbean over the duration of the pandemic to 19 out of 112 employees, it said. The health district is working closely with the casino to ensure the outbreak is contained.
“COVID-19 proves time and again that it can spread quickly in various settings,” Interim Health Officer Larry Jecha said in a statement. “We ask that people get vaccinated, and if they choose not to get vaccinated, to ensure that they are wearing a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others. The best intervention we have is the COVID-19 vaccine.”
After a deep cleaning of the entire building, Casino Caribbean reopened on Sunday. It is being staffed by employees who have tested negative for COVID-19, have had the virus within 90 days and recovered, or have been fully vaccinated, it said.