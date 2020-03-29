There are now 100 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Yakima County.

The number of confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 increased by 28 since the county health district’s news briefing Friday, according to a Saturday update from the state Department of Health. The number of deaths from the disease remains at two.

At the briefing, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lillian Bravo said the number of cases is expected to increase as more tests are processed. Local testing expanded last week.

Statewide, there are 4,310 cases of the disease, with 189 deaths.

Kittitas County has eight cases and no deaths. Klickitat County has seven cases, according to the state Department of Health, with the county’s first death reported Saturday night by Klickitat County Emergency Management.

Both Gov. Jay Inslee and the health district have ordered residents to stay home except for going out to purchase food and medicine, to exercise or to work at jobs deemed essential. The goal is to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the strain on hospitals and health care providers.

Who is considered more at risk for the virus?

People in every age group in Yakima County have tested positive for the coronavirus. Bravo said those who are either pregnant, have an underlying health condition or are older than 60 years are considered at high risk for developing a severe case of the disease and possibly requiring hospitalization.

If you have COVID-19, how do you protect the rest of the people living with you?

“The best thing to do is isolate from other family members,” Bravo said. If there are multiple bedrooms, someone who has COVID-19 should go to a separate room and stay apart from the rest of the family. Other people should be enlisted to pick up groceries and medications. Everyone in the house should wash their hands, keep distance and sanitize common areas, Bravo said.

How are authorities enforcing the order for people to shelter in place?

Yakima County authorities are taking an educational approach, said Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.

“We’re informing people of what the health district’s stay-at-home order is and the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation. We expect people will look at the social media posts and do their part,” Schilperoort said.

How can homeless people comply with the order to stay home?

The order directing people to stay home states that people are to stay at “their home or place of residence,” Bravo said. For homeless people, they are asked to limit their activities to the area where they usually stay.