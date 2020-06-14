Yakima County COVID-19 cases rose by 107 Sunday, according to the Yakima Health District.
There were no new deaths, so the total remained at 110.
Saturday brought 133 new cases and seven coronavirus-related deaths.
But 50 people were hospitalized as of Sunday, including 10 who were intubated. That's up from 45 hospitalizations and eight intubated individuals Saturday.
Sunday's numbers bring the county total to 5,611 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus since the health district began tracking it in mid-March. At least 2,262 people had recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday.
-- Yakima Herald-Republic