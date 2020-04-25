YAKIMA, Wash. — Sixty-one more people in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, according to the Yakima Health District.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were a total of 1,066 cases reported to the health district, an increase from 1,005 Friday. The number of reported deaths remained at 44, with 32 of them among those 70 or older. The number of people hospitalized is 28, an increase of three from Friday.
The district does not track numbers of those who have recovered.
Of the deaths, all but one had an underlying health condition, health officials said.
Klickitat County remains at 16 positive cases and three deaths, while Kittitas County continues to report 14 positive cases with zero deaths.
When is the outbreak expected to peak in Yakima County?
We’ve either hit it, or we’re about to, said Lillian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District. The district is expecting data from last week and this week to determine if the peak has arrived, or if it will arrive soon.
Why is the Yakima Health District moving to weekly updates?
At this point, there are not many questions coming in from the public, nor enough news to report twice a week, Bravo said. If an urgent matter comes up, an additional briefing will be held in addition to the Friday event televised on Y-PAC and the City of Yakima page on Facebook.
Doesn’t the order prohibiting large public gatherings infringe on the First Amendment right to worship and assemble?
Not necessarily.
Gene Polcinski, a senior fellow for the First Amendment at the Freedom Forum and president/CEO of the Freedom Forum Institute, said in a recent column that authorities can restrict such gatherings, but only under certain conditions.
While the First Amendment begins with the words “Congress shall make no law … “, courts have found that government can impose restrictions on gatherings as long as they are limited only to time, place and manner, are not content-based and the closure is the least-restrictive means to respond to a public need, Polcinski said. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently upheld a challenge to that state’s order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses as it was a content-neutral restriction, Polcinski said.
On the other hand, a federal court overturned a 1900 quarantine order in San Francisco that targeted only a Chinese-American neighborhood in the city, Polcinski noted, as it targeted a specific ethnic group while allowing other people to go about their regular business.
But Polcinski said that those measures must be eased back as danger subsides.