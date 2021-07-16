COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Yakima County have increased sharply in the past week, mirroring a nationwide trend.
Daily new cases in Yakima County were as high as 52 on July 10, and were in the high 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a significant increase from the previous four weeks when daily cases were mainly in the teens and 20s.
The seven-day average of new cases reported by the Yakima Health District increased from 23 on July 9 to 38 on Thursday. In recent weeks, that average was as low as 15.
Yakima County and the rest of the U.S. are seeing a sharp rise in cases with the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 and as business and social restrictions are lifted.
Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control for the Yakima Health District, said the recent increase in cases comes about two weeks after the state lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on June 30. The incubation period for COVID-19 is two to 14 days.
Sixberry said 49.5% of Yakima County’s residents 12 and up are fully vaccinated. People who are unvaccinated are asked to keep wearing masks indoors. Sixberry said she’s not seeing 50% of people wearing masks in indoor places, such as the grocery store.
One is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after a second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Nearly all new cases in the past two weeks — 96.2% — are from those either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
“If you’re not fully vaccinated, please continue to wear your mask,” she said.
Younger people
The new cases are skewing younger. Those under 19 make up 25% of new cases in the past two weeks, and those between 20 and 29 make up another 25%.
In contrast, the percentage of new cases from all those over 50 is at 21%.
Those above 50 are vaccinated at higher percentages: 56.6% of those ages 50 to 64 are fully vaccinated, and 68.5% of those over 65 are fully vaccinated.
Of those 18 to 34, 43.4% in Yakima County are fully vaccinated, and 17.9% of those ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give emergency authorization by midwinter for children under 12 to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, the Associated Press reported this week.
Sixberry said she urges those who can get vaccinated to do so, especially as a sizable portion of the county’s population cannot.
“There is still vaccine readily available,” Sixberry said.
The Yakima Health District is expecting another spike in cases in the coming days due to the Fourth of July holiday. And with more COVID-19 cases in the community, that would increase infection activity and potentially increase cases even further.
“We’re definitely watching for higher transmission within the community,” she said.
Sixberry said there might be additional cases not accounted for due to a drop in testing. She’s urging those showing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.
Hospitalizations up
Hospitalizations also have spiked after several weeks in the single digits. On Thursday, 24 people were hospitalized for COVID-19.
Yakima Valley Memorial, which has been treating most COVID-19 patients, had two days in June where there was just one COVID-19 patient in the hospital and had been in the single digits for several weeks.
Memorial treated 11 and 12 COVID-19 patients, respectively, on Thursday and Friday.
In an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic, a Memorial spokeswoman noted that Chief Medical Officer Marty Brueggemann said during a staff meeting Thursday, “In the last week, every metric we track has gone up.”
Just as with cases, nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations — 96% — have been from those not vaccinated or fully vaccinated.
It’s yet to be seen whether the spike in cases and hospitalizations will lead to an increase in deaths.
Sixberry said that none of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Yakima County is ventilated, a positive sign.
Most deaths early in the COVID-19 pandemic came from those in long-term care facilities and now they’re vaccinated, she said.
“It’s keeping them from being hospitalized,” she said.
Delta variant
Like the rest of the country, Yakima County and the state are dealing with the Delta variant of COVID-19, which health officials say is more contagious. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the Delta variant accounts for more than half of recent cases.
The Delta variant has dominated new confirmed COVID-19 cases sequenced in Washington state. According to figures from the state Department of Health, the variant made up 41.1% of COVID-19 cases sequenced.
The state does not sequence all cases, so it does not have a full breakdown of different variants. In June, 15.3% of all confirmed cases were sequenced.