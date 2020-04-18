Based on the most recent wave of Yakima Valley event cancellations and projections by coronavirus experts, it could be a while before we’re able to gather en masse again.
By this point it’s no surprise that Spring Barrel Tasting weekend, the Yakima Valley wine industry’s biggest annual event, isn’t happening this year. It was scheduled for next weekend, and the state is under a shelter-in-place order that prohibits gatherings until at least May 4. So canceling Spring Barrel Tasting was a formality. Same thing with the Cinco de Mayo celebrations previously planned for May 1 to May 3 in Yakima and Sunnyside. Those events draw thousands and would be in violation of the state order.
What’s more interesting is that the Yakima Folklife Festival, set for June 19-21, and Ellensburg’s annual Jazz in the Valley festival, set for July 24-26, are already canceled too. And the first night of the popular Downtown Summer Nights concert series, which annually heralds the dawn of the summer concert season in early June, is now delayed until July 2.
With health experts and the mayors of both New York and Los Angeles suggesting concerts won’t be back at all this year, even that late start doesn’t seem like a sure thing.
“We will comply with all state and county health and safety standards that may be in place 11 weeks from now,” the Downtown Summer Nights Facebook account commented last week in response to concerns. “We are hopeful.”
The Downtown Association of Yakima, which coordinates the series, has already canceled another of its marquee annual events, the Yakima Roots and Vines Festival, which was scheduled for May 16. That cancellation, announced April 3, came less than three weeks after the event’s music lineup was announced, highlighting how dynamic this situation has been thus far.
The Yakima Folklife Association, which announced its cancellation April 6, saw the writing on the wall. The logistical demands of a free three-day festival featuring dozens of acts are such that agreements need to be made well in advance, said Nicol Sloon, the organization’s board president.
“There were a lot of decisions that have to be made ahead of time — contracts, ordering things, putting down payments on things that may or may not be refunded,” she said. “There were so many factors, and there were deadlines approaching. And, as always, he had to think about the safety of everyone who would need to be involved.”
As clear as the decision ultimately was, it wasn’t made lightly, Sloon said. This year’s festival would have been the 39th annual edition of the beloved cultural institution. Ending that run, even just for a year, was no one’s favorite thing.
“It’s not fun to have that on your record, for sure,” Sloon said. “But it’s definitely out of our hands.”
That’s how the Yakima Cinco de Mayo organizing committee felt, too, said Luz Bazan Gutierrez, this event’s coordinator. The decision, announced March 17, couldn’t wait, she said.
“When you’re involved in an event where you’re bringing in international musicians, that means they have to cross borders,” she said. “They plan things way ahead of time.”
Beyond even logistics, though, the Yakima Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the celebration, recognized that coronavirus wasn’t going to be gone by May.
“We had gotten a lot of support from sponsors,” Gutierrez said. “But we started to get shaky feet. We just said, ‘You know what? We’re not going to do it this year.’ This is not an overnight thing; it’s going to slowly brew.”
That’s essentially what oncologist and bioethicist Zeke Emanuel told the New York Times Magazine earlier this month.
“Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility,” he said. “I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”
That hurts, Gutierrez said. It hurts to have to cancel what she called “the only festival in downtown that brings in 80 percent of our Spanish-speaking population.”
“But it’s the right decision,” she said. “It’s a different world, and we’re not going to be having a lot of public events.”
Sloon put it even more plainly, saying the decision to cancel Folklife was likely a harbinger.
“We’re not the only ones,” she said. “And we’re not going to be the last.”