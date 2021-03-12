Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to excess deaths last year in Yakima County, though the full extent is not clear.
In 2020, the county reported 2,315 deaths, based on state data cited in the Yakima County Coroner's annual report. The 2020 death figure is a 20.7% increase from the 1,918 deaths in 2019. The number of deaths in 2020 was also well above the average of 1,982 deaths for the last seven years.
Out of the deaths reported, 951 were under the jurisdiction of the coroner's office. The Yakima County Coroner's report showed a sizable increase in fatalities in two categories: natural death and drug toxicity.
Natural deaths and COVID-19
Out of the deaths under the coroner's jurisdiction in 2020, 746 were from natural causes or solely by disease. The 2020 figure was a significant jump from recent years, which ranged from 400 to 458 deaths.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said that most of the increase was because of deaths from COVID-19, but there were likely increases in other natural causes, such as cancer and heart disease.
Curtice said that the state's ban on elective surgeries early in the COVID-19 pandemic and a general hesitancy by the public to receive medical care during the pandemic could have contributed to additional deaths from other causes, such as heart disease.
For example, someone who delayed a doctor's visit due to the pandemic and was later diagnosed with cancer may have had a better outcome had they been diagnosed sooner, he said. However, the coroner's office does not keep data to know for sure.
"Those are things we will never know for sure," he said.
More deaths from COVID-19 compared to other illnesses
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Yakima County differs between the Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health.
According to the Yakima Health District, there were 337 COVID-19 deaths in 2020. The state has a higher death figure for Yakima County, with 340. The Yakima Health district number is lower because it counts only deaths where COVID-19 was the direct cause while the state number measures deaths from all confirmed cases.
According to the Yakima Health District's count, the total number of deaths from COVID-19 was 385 as of Thursday. The state's count of Yakima County COVID-19 deaths was 427 through Wednesday, though the state has deemed data incomplete for the most recent dates. Local and state counts of deaths in Yakima County date back to mid-March of last year.
Out of the 385 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Yakima Health District, 68% were from those older than 70. Those 70 and up made up 74% of all COVID-19 cases in the county. Just nine of the COVID-19 deaths in the county were from those under 40. There were no deaths among those under 20, who made up 16% of countywide cases.
The local and state COVID-19 death figures in Yakima County were far higher than deaths from other causes in past years.
Only heart disease and cancer generally has had more deaths in Yakima County in past years than COVID-19 in 2020. In 2018, the latest year reliable data was available from the state Department of Health, deaths from heart disease and cancer were at 531 and 425, respectively.
There were just 37 deaths in Yakima County in 2018 from influenza and pneumonia, a contagious respiratory illness with similar symptoms as COVID-19 but caused by a different virus.