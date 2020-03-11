SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on public events with more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Wednesday.
An effort to check the spread of the coronavirus, the ban will run at least through the end of March.
“This is not a time to be going out into public in close contact,” Inslee said at a news conference. “It’s just too dangerous.”
These measures will be “profoundly disturbing to a lot of the ways we live our lives today,” but are necessary, he said. "It is our responsibility to protect our community and we're doing reasonable things."
The governor also said that school districts should begin making plans in case they're ordered to close.
A few minutes before the governor's news conference, the Kittitas County Public Health Department announced a second county resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The department said the newest case is a 67-year-old woman who is a family member of the person who was the county's first confirmed case.
The new patient is described as being in stable condition and not in need of hospitalization.