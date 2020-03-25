Yakima County had 50 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, according to the Yakima Health District.

The number of cases was up from 41 on Tuesday.

Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said that the number of confirmed cases were not indicative of the actual spread of the virus through the Yakima County community.

“This just goes to show the nature of the disease. We’re going to continue seeing those numbers going up,” Bravo said of the rise in cases overnight. “We can safely say that the spread is much higher than what we’re seeing.”

Of the current COVID-19 cases in Yakima County so far, one individual was hospitalized and has since been released. The others recovered at home, Bravo said. She said this was indicative of the proportion of mild or moderate cases likely to be seen with the virus, but emphasized it is important to prevent the spread of the virus to protect those who would experience severe symptoms.

High-risk individuals include those over the age of 60, those who are pregnant or are immunocompromised.

There has been one death from the virus in Yakima County so far.

Kittitas and Klickitat counties had six cases each. Kittitas County sent out information Wednesday morning correcting an error in a state Department of Health report Tuesday.

Yakima County is anticipating at least 1,000 new test kits in the coming days, said Bravo.

Within Virginia Mason Memorial, testing will remain focused on seniors in the two nursing centers with confirmed cases, hospital patients with severe symptoms and health care workers, said Tanny Davenport, head of quality and safety at the hospital. He added that the hospital hopes to pursue more widespread testing in the future to better identify and isolate individuals with COVID-19.

This story will be updated.