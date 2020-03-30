People should hold off on bringing yard waste and spring cleaning debris to Yakima County landfills.
The county said Monday it will only allow essential waste from the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Essential waste includes rotting or about-to-rot waste, dead animals and health-safety items. The restriction applies to waste delivered to the Terrace Heights Landfill, Cheyne Landfill and the Lower Valley Transfer Station, according to a news release.
“We understand that disposing of household garbage is necessary to ensure a healthy living environment, but we ask that you limit your trips to the county landfills,” the county said in a statement.
People should keep yard waste for now, and dispose of it later, the county said. To protect staff and the public, non-essential customers will be turned away until the stay-at-home order has been lifted.
The Lower Valley Transfer Station will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. No limitations will be placed on commercial haulers at this time, the county said.
DOG PARK CLOSED: The city of Yakima has closed the dog park at Randall Park on 48th Avenue.
Yakima Parks and Recreation reminds the public that playground equipment at city parks is not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city previously closed the Harman Center, Lions Pool and all parks and recreation programs due to the virus.