Yakima County’s health care workers and first responders are getting additional protective gear as they cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Yakima County’s Emergency Operations Center received 15,000 surgical masks, 21 gallons of hand sanitizer, 600 face shields and 2,570 N95 respirators, according to Summer Derrey, spokeswoman for the operations center.
“The facilities that are requesting these supplies are going through it faster than normal,” Derrey said.
The gear will be distributed to hospitals, long-term health care centers and ambulance companies, Derrey said.
The material came from a variety of sources, including the national stockpile, Derrey said. The order was, however, a fraction of what the county had requested, Derrey said. For example, the county had asked for 40,000 N95 masks and 3,500 gallons of hand sanitizer.
As of Friday afternoon, 511 Yakima County residents have tested positive for the disease, up from 447 Thursday. The number of deaths also increased by one to 20, according to the health district. All the deaths involved people with underlying health issues, according to the district.
Lillian Bravo, Yakima Health District spokeswoman, said the county is receiving an additional 3,500 COVID-19 testing kits. Of those kits, 1,500 will be used for testing at long-term care facilities, where about a third of the coronavirus cases in the county have occurred, while the remainder will go toward testing in the community.
Currently, testing is for health care workers, first responders and people who are showing signs and symptoms of the disease, officials said.
More than 500 people received free testing at the Yakima Valley SunDome this week, Bravo said. She said some of the people tested earlier this week should be getting their test results back.
Easter is normally a time for family gatherings. How can families still celebrate the holiday while complying with orders to stay at home?
The health district acknowledged this is traditionally a time when families gather, but said it’s important to avoid getting together with others outside your home. Bravo said people can maintain family traditions through electronic means, such as phone calls, FaceTime or Zoom videoconferencing software.
When can non-essential businesses reopen?
The stay-home orders issued by both the governor and the health district will not be lifted until there is information clearly showing that the number of COVID-19 cases are going down, Bravo said. While acknowledging that the orders have caused turmoil for people and businesses, Bravo said it important for people to cooperate to slow the disease’s spread.
“This is something we are going to be living with for many months to come,” Bravo said.