With key COVID-19 metrics improving in Yakima County, local health officials want businesses to be ready when it's time to move into Phase 2 of Washington's region-based reopening plan.
None of the eight regions meet the required metrics to move to Phase 2, but the day might come sooner than expected. Shawn Magee, the Yakima Health District’s environmental health director, mentioned plans Wednesday during the regular monthly meeting of the Yakima Health District Board of Health.
The numbers of new daily cases and hospitalizations have dropped in recent weeks. Melissa Sixberry, director of disease control for the health district, said the county reached its peak in early to mid-January.
"With our numbers being more favorable and (trending) downward, we're kind of ramping up preparations for Phase 2," Magee said. "There is always the possibility. We want our businesses to be ready and prepared for that."
Firming up plans for a quick pivot into Phase 2 was also spurred by several Yakima-area restaurants and bars recently reopening indoor dining areas at 25% capacity. They're able to do so under new open-air dining guidelines if they can emulate outdoor air conditions indoors in Phase 1.
"There was a lot of confusion" over the new rules, Magee said. He and others continue to work on "myth-busting" rumors. The health district is also sending a newsletter to all food establishments to provide information.
Dr. Larry Jecha, interim county health officer, was pleased with the improving metrics. His brief comments Wednesday were positive.
"It's favorable, very favorable," he said. "I think this will really help us make decisions in schools and all that going forward."
Health officer search
Jecha will remain in his role as interim county health officer while the health district looks to hire a permanent health officer. Health board members voted last month to seek a new, locally based interim health officer while the search is underway, but changed their approach in discussion Wednesday.
Ryan Ibach, chief operating officer for the health district, said it has received six applications for the interim and permanent county health officer roles, and five of six are interested in the permanent position. One person is interested only in the interim role and three are interested in both roles. He asked for board input.
Board member Dr. Sean Cleary suggested moving ahead with filling the permanent position. County commissioner and board member Amanda McKinney agreed, as did new board member Patricia Byers. Board members next plan to review the applications.