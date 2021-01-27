Increasing push to get kids back in school

The Yakima Health District recently urged high school officials to discuss ways to increase in-person learning, said Ryan Ibach, chief operating officer for the district. He said the health district is working with all Yakima County superintendents collectively to come up with a plan to bring students back for in-person learning.

During the health board meeting Wednesday, officials listened as a letter from Kevin Chase was read. Chase is superintendent of Educational Service District 105, which provides support for regional school districts.

School leaders in the region "are very concerned with the impact of delaying the return of students," Chase wrote, and have been working on a presentation.

County commissioner and health board member LaDon Linde said officials hear from many parents and kids on the issue. He mentioned guidance issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers on Tuesday in the journal JAMA that calls for returning kids to classrooms.

The CDC researchers said the "preponderance of available evidence" indicates in-person learning can take place if everyone wears masks and maintains social distancing. The researchers also said local officials must be willing to impose limits on other settings, like indoor dining, bars and gyms, to keep community infection rates low. School administrators should restrict risky activities like indoor sports, they added.

Health board members passed a motion Wednesday supporting the efforts of Yakima County health authorities to work with school districts to get schools back open and functioning.

Andre Fresco, executive director of the health district, said the effort isn't just about getting kids back in school, but also helping overcome the long-term effects of the pandemic.