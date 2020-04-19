The Yakima City Council is set to formally censure Councilman Jason White at its Tuesday meeting, while his supporters plan a protest outside of City Hall and his opponents start work on a recall petition.
White is under scrutiny for calling the leader of a nonprofit Pride group an “idiot” and encouraging people to ignore advice from health officials to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The Yakima City Council voted unanimously at its most recent meeting for staff to draft a resolution to censure White at Tuesday’s meeting, saying his actions violated the council’s code of ethics and principles of conduct.
Councilwoman Holly Cousens, who introduced the motion to censure White, emphasized that the posts about the city’s LGBTQ community violated a council provision that asks council members to refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges and verbal attacks.
Cousens also said White’s opinions about not following coronavirus precautions put community members in danger.
“Mr. White’s irresponsible rhetoric not only offers zero solutions to this problem, but poses to threaten the welfare of anyone who listens,” Cousens said. “Mr. White’s comments do not reflect our City Council as a whole and they should not be met without consequences.”
Two Yakima residents have initiated a recall process seeking to remove White from office, while another group plans a protest Tuesday evening outside City Hall to support White’s First Amendment rights.
Censure
Censure, for the Yakima City Council, refers to the council’s ability to publicly denounce the actions of a council member. City officials said it’s different from censorship, which refers to the act of suppressing speech or public communication.
Upon accepting an elected office, council members take an oath to faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office. They also sign on to uphold the city’s codes, which require them to consistently demonstrate professionalism, respect, and civility and act with integrity and impartiality.
When the city receives complaints about an elected official’s behavior, the process calls for an executive session to discuss the alleged violations. The person under review can ask that the discussions take place in public. After the discussions, the council can move — in an open, public meeting — to take no action or to censure the elected official.
Censure requires a majority-plus-one vote from the council. The Council’s resolution, which calls for White’s public censure, notes the following transgressions:
- White called the leader of the nonprofit Yakima Pride “an idiot” and stated on his public Facebook page that the leader of Yakima Pride “is an idiot and is making the entire LGBTQ community look irrational”
- White made statements on his Facebook page indicating that those persons who are healthy should go back to work and avoid the precautions outlined by health officials and experts. The resolution provides details on two comments in that regard.
Mayor Patricia Byers, at the April 7 meeting, noted that information White shared in the posts was “reckless, frightening and dangerous.”
A declaration of public censure represents a middle ground among options the council can pursue to denounce the actions of a council member. A verbal reprimand is the first option. Declaration of public censure is the second step. Removing council members from all council committees and boards — as the council did to Councilwoman Kay Funk last April — is the harshest measure.
The resolution recommending public censure notes that White’s alleged transgressions require a more serious response than a verbal reprimand, but do not require additional measures.
A call for recall
City spokesman Randy Beehler previously said the council has no authority to remove a council member from office. Council members in first-class cities like Yakima also can’t be forced to vacate their seats for missing multiple council meetings. White hasn’t attended recent meetings.
The only avenues for removing a council member would be through a court order or recall effort, both of which Beehler said have been rare in the city’s history and have a very high bar, such as proving malfeasance in office.
Any voter in Washington can initiate a recall vote by submitting a written document outlining an alleged act of malfeasance.
Yakima attorney Liz Hallock started the process this week with a letter to the Yakima County Auditor. In the complaint, Hallock said White’s posts, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were inexcusable and constituted “malfeasance, misfeasance and a violation of his oath of office.”
“I certainly value my freedom, but the Constitution is not a suicide pact,” Hallock said. “These are challenging times for everyone, no exceptions, and the longer people flaunt the efforts of doctors and public health officials, the longer it will take for things to re-open, the more people will be deprived of paychecks, the more people will die.”
David Briggs, a registered voter in White’s district, also signed an affidavit to start recall proceedings.
Yakima County Elections Manager Kathy Fisher confirmed Friday that she has forwarded the documents to the Yakima County prosecuting attorney for review and a ballot synopsis. The synopsis will then go to the superior court to determine if the charges are sufficient.
The court will have 15 days to hold a hearing to determine whether to proceed. If approved, proponents can begin collecting voter signatures to place the recall on the ballot. Proponents would have to collect signatures from at least 25% of the total number of votes cast in White’s district to place the issue on the ballot. White is next up for election in 2021.
A protest
At the other end of community response are White’s supporters, who are planning a protest outside of city hall during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Yakima Reclaimed, which bills itself as a small business that sells high-quality artisan designs and has a mission that “has always been what we love about Yakima,” posted a Facebook event “protesting Yakima City Council prevention of free speech” that’s slated to happen Tuesday evening.
The event description was “to protest the City Council’s violation of public comment, censorship of free speech, and the political games it continues to play and put at risk the city by violating PDC and public records by performing city business behind closed doors and preventing public speaking and comment and using the crisis to censor fellow council members for free speech.”
The event description concluded: “We should be allowed to perform our rights and be able to work.”
Beehler, the city’s spokesman, noted social and group gatherings have been prohibited by state and local “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders. But he added that Yakima police officers likely would not engage with protesters so long as the gathering did not block city streets or become unruly, which he defined as “a danger to itself or others.”
Other council news
Also on Tuesday’s council agenda are updates about the city’s COVID-19 response, city manager search and extending the term of the city’s contract with interim manager Alex Meyerhoff.
In accordance with the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, community members will not be able to attend the meeting in person and public comment on general matters during the meeting is suspended. The meeting will air live at 5:30 p.m. on YPAC, Charter Spectrum 194, and will also be livestreamed at https://www.yakimawa.gov/council/live-stream.