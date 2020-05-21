The city of Yakima is taking steps to give parking enforcement officers more leeway to be lenient during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Yakima City Council authorized staff to start the process of tweaking the existing parking ordinance's language to give the city’s two parking enforcement officers more discretion over how to handle violations.
The council also discussed several options for suspending parking tickets and towing during the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate financial hardship for residents.
Ultimately, the council tasked Mayor Patricia Byers with issuing a proclamation to modify parking enforcement during the pandemic, using her emergency powers.
The changes haven't taken effect yet.
Ticketing and towing
Councilman Jason White, who asked for the discussion, said the city shouldn’t be ticketing parking violations or cars with expired tabs when people are out of work due to the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
He moved for the city to suspend all parking enforcement until the pandemic had passed, which failed with a 6-1 vote, with White voting in favor. Other council members said the motion was too broad and could result in chaos.
Councilwoman Kay Funk asked the council to suggest to the mayor issuing an emergency proclamation that would allow for more leniency with parking enforcement due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19.
The council approved that idea with a 5-2 vote, with White and Councilwoman Holly Cousens voting against. Cousens said the city also had taken a financial hit from COVID-19 and questioned the loss of more revenue.
Finance Director Steve Groom said that April tickets had brought in about $8,000, with enforcement officers only targeting expired registrations from 2019 and older, which he said was “pre-COVID.”
City Attorney Jeff Cutter said the council would have to approve the proclamation within 72 hours of it being issued and could not call a special meeting to do so, given the statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
Council determined a workaround would be to issue the proclamation within 72 hours of the council’s June 2 meeting.
Possible parking ordinance changes
Senior Assistant City Attorney Brooke Goosman also suggested amendments to the existing parking ordinance. One change would allow 48-hour notice to residents prior to their vehicles being towed. Another change would add language into the ordinance describing the procedure for contesting a tow impound.
Goosman also suggested replacing language that officers “shall” impound vehicles with officers “may” impound vehicles, which she said would allow greater discretion to enforcement officers and alternative solutions to towing.
The council approved moving forward with those changes with a 6-1 vote. Councilwoman Kay Funk dissented, saying she thought staff producing a red-lined copy of the changed language in the ordinance would have been the appropriate next step.
Goosman said she would provide that requested document in the upcoming days.
Prior parking concerns
Concerns about parking enforcement also surfaced in March, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when Yakima resident Edith Martinez approached the council with a group of other residents.
Martinez said officers had issued infractions on vehicles along South 16th Street that were “outdated and misleading.” She said residents had tried to pay the citations during the operating hours listed on the citation but hadn’t been able to, and also thought they had 15 days to respond but had their vehicles towed less than 48 hours later. Residents also felt the city’s parking enforcement was stricter on the east side of the city.
In September, the council adjusted the city’s unlicensed vehicle law so that owners of unlicensed or unregistered vehicles parked on roadways would face a $50 fine and their vehicles towed. Martinez said the city should have made more of an effort to inform residents of the changes.
Randy Beehler, spokesman for the city of Yakima, said the city's operating hours haven’t changed. The citation sentence that referenced a 15-day period told drivers they had that period to pay the citation, not to move their cars, he said.
Beehler added that parking enforcement occurs throughout the city and is driven by complaints. The city received complaints about several unlicensed vehicles on South 16th Street, he said.
At least one of the residents on South 16th Street has started legal proceedings against the city regarding the notice process; he filed a civil tort claim in April asking for about $877 for having his car towed. A civil tort claim is the first step of a civil lawsuit. The city has a 60 day window to respond and does not comment on pending litigation.