As the Yakima County coroner, Jim Curtice’s job is to investigate sudden, unexpected, violent, suspicious and unnatural deaths.
In those cases, he also determines the cause and manner of death, which are required for death certificates.
With the novel coronavirus pandemic, Curtice has added another responsibility to his list: If a person whose death falls under his jurisdiction dies with flu-like symptoms, he is among those testing for COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the coronavirus.
Symptoms of the respiratory illness include a cough, fever, and in more severe cases difficulty breathing. Most people who test positive for COVID-19 recover after showing a range of symptoms. Some have no symptoms and never will.
Like most aspects of the pandemic, there are many questions about data related to COVID-19: how it’s collected and tracked, the ways it is classified and reported, and the perspectives it can offer. Not all data sets agree or are as complete as others, and while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines, health districts throughout the United States are releasing numbers with varying levels of detail.
For instance, the Yakima Health District reports positive COVID-19 case counts within age ranges, how many people within those age ranges who tested positive have died, how many people with positive cases are currently hospitalized, and the total of how many have been hospitalized. Those numbers are not broken down by sex, ethnicity, city or area of residence in Yakima County.
The Yakama Nation released numbers from the Yakama Service Unit of the Indian Health Service on Wednesday. A total of 106 people have been tested for COVID-19, with six testing positive and 95 negative at that point. Test results for five were in progress when the update was posted. Two people have died, according to information the Yakama Nation provided.
In its online dashboard updated daily, the Yakima Health District does not include how many tests have been performed, though officials have mentioned that number in daily updates. Information online does not include how many tests came back negative, nor does it say how many people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
The district is not able to report numbers related to who has recovered due to difficulty reaching patients for confirmation, according to its website.
Curtice recently answered a few questions about his role as coroner in testing and tracking data, included here with related information from the Centers for Disease Control and reporting required for death certificates.
• What happens when a person dies and COVID-19 is suspected?
“We’re testing everybody if they have flu-like symptoms and they pass,” Curtice said.
Those who test do a nasal swab, which is sent to the Washington State Department of Health.
Tests are taken from a collection site once a day to a lab in Shoreline, he said. Results usually come back in 24 to 48 hours.
Curtice is not the only person testing those who have died for COVID-19 because not all deaths in Yakima County come under his jurisdiction as coroner, he said.
In the cases of people who die outside their home while under the care of a doctor and their deaths are not suspicious — such as residents of assisted living facilities or hospital patients — doctors often complete those tests, he said.
Curtice said he performs COVID-19 tests on some who’ve died in nursing homes once they have been transported to funeral homes.
• How are COVID-19 deaths being recorded? Nearly all the people who tested positive for COVID-19 and died in Yakima County had underlying health conditions.
According to the latest Yakima Health District statistics online, 28 of the 29 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and died had underlying health conditions. Those conditions could include — but are not limited to — diabetes, chronic lung disease and cardiovascular disease.
In many cases, COVID-19 is a secondary cause of death, Curtice said, with the official cause of death often the life-threatening conditions that COVID-19 leads to, such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
“If they develop COVID-19 and they had diabetes, or were morbidly obese and they get sick, it would most likely progress into pneumonia and that’s what they will expire from,” Curtice said. “The underlying cause would be the COVID-19, even though they have preexisting conditions.”
Recently, the National Vital Statistics System introduced a new code to accurately capture mortality for COVID-19 on death certificates.
The cause and manner of death are two of the most important features of a death certificate. Manner of death is how it happened — natural, undetermined, or by accident, suicide or homicide. Cause of death is the injury or disease that led to the person’s death.
A death in which a person tested positive for COVID-19 is considered natural, Curtice said.
The county coroner is one of several people who complete death certificates, depending on the state. As noted in a Frontline article on documenting death, others can include a primary physician, an attending physician, a nonattending physician, a medical examiner, a nurse practitioner or a forensic pathologist.
“We will issue death certificates if the doctor can’t,” Curtice said. “Most of the doctors take care of death certificates.”
How those deaths are reported and recorded continues to be the center of debate as the pandemic expands and testing remains limited, while earlier information is updated. Some related deaths may never be recorded as such. As noted on the Our World in Data website and numerous news stories, the number of confirmed deaths may not be an accurate count of the true number of deaths from COVID-19.
• Are you performing autopsies on people who died and tested positive for COVID-19?
“We’re not doing any autopsies. They’re discouraging autopsies on (positive) COVID-19” patients, Curtice said. “We can still be exposed.”
Early on in the pandemic’s expansion to the United States, Curtice was told by Yakima Health District officials that the virus can be viable in people who have died for up to five days, although that was early and may have changed, Curtice said. As the pandemic continues and expands, information changes quickly.
When Curtice tests a person who has died for COVID-19, he is taking multiple precautions, “just so we protect ourselves.”
The CDC has recommended guidelines for collection and submission of postmortem specimens from deceased persons with known or suspected COVID-19.
“Currently we’re following those,” Curtice said.