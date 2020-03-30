The Yakima Health District is paying close attention to three long-term care facilities as it responds to the coronavirus in the Yakima Valley.

Late last week, health workers tested all staff and residents at Good Samaritan in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish.

Test results are beginning to come in, and represent most of the increases in cases over the weekend, a health district news release said.

As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, Yakima County had 161 cases of COVID-19. Of those people, more than 90% were recovering at home. Nine people had been hospitalized and three have died.

Health officials have attributed two of the county’s three deaths to outbreaks at the long-term care facilities.

Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer of the Yakima Health District, said in a press release that staff at all three facilities have been taking precautions since early March to prepare for the coronavirus, including screening all staff members for fevers and other symptoms prior to the start of their shifts and implementing visitor restrictions.

Everson said the health district is working closely with the Washington State Department of Health and the long-term care facilities to minimize the spread of the disease. Meanwhile, she encouraged people to continue to follow recommended guidelines by health officials and the stay-at-home order issued by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Here are some answers to reader questions:

What’s happening with the coronavirus cases at Good Samaritan?

Good Samaritan Administrator Joany Schimmelfennig is keeping people apprised on social media, and said she will continue to post regular updates. Health workers have tested the facility’s 86 residents and 134 employees. As of Monday, 11 residents and 12 employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, she said.

Of the residents, 10 are recovering in a designated section of Good Samaritan, with designated staff to see to their needs. The remaining person, who was hospitalized, remains at the hospital but is in stable condition and should be returning to the care facility soon, Schimmelfennig said.

The staff who tested positive included several certified nursing assistants and therapists and a charge nurse. Staff were sent home to self-isolate and are being allowed to return to work only after they’ve been cleared of symptoms and with doctor approval, Schimmelfennig said.

Schimmelfennig said her staff are working hard, and appreciate the community’s support.

“This serious and global pandemic has affected our community, and we will do all in our power to protect and care for the residents we serve,” she said. “We appreciate the support and assistance from every member of the health care and local community that we are receiving.”

The facility is continuing to enforce strict infection control measures, including screening staff for illness prior to shifts starting, restricting visitors, and increasing frequency of cleaning and sanitation, Schimmelfennig said.

She added that Good Samaritan is facing the same challenges with shortages of personal protective equipment for staff and would gladly accept any donations from people who have extra.

“We would love for people to donate any sanitizer, masks, gowns or other personal protective equipment,” she said.

What’s happening with testing?

The Yakima Health District has started sharing testing information for the county that’s pulled from the Washington State Disease Reporting System, with the caution that the data is about one to two days behind local case count updates. According to that data, as of Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 95 local tests were positive and 794 were negative.

Statewide, Monday data from the Washington State Department of Health reported 65,462 tests for the coronavirus have been completed statewide, with about 8% of tests positive for the virus.

Gov. Jay Inslee said health workers are completing about “5,000 or 6,000” tests daily in Washington. But he added that testing capacity falls short of the need.

CORONAVIRUS The latest on what we know about the virus outbreak, the efforts to fight it, and what you need to know to keep you and your family safe. Click Here

He called for the federal government to mobilize manufacturing of test kits nationwide. He referenced the recent outbreak in Yakima to illustrate complications resulting from the state’s shortage of testing kits.

“It’s so dire that our state Department of Health had a fellow drive from Seattle to Spokane last week, I think it was Friday night, to pick up 40 test kits and drive them to Yakima, where there’s an outbreak,” he said. “That’s how both dire (the situation) and dedicated we are to solve this problem.”

Given increasing numbers of positive test results in counties throughout the state, Inslee projected the statewide stay-at-home order likely might extend through the end of April and possibly longer.

Do I really have to stay at home?

Local and state health officials say that all people should assume they have been exposed to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they are experiencing the symptoms — notably a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

People should keep at least 6 feet of distance from others, frequently wash their hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, sanitize high-use areas and objects, and stay at home except to conduct essential activities or travel.

In his Monday press conference, Inslee noted that while “a vast majority” of Washingtonians are complying with his stay-at-home order, more people need to take the order seriously. Inslee said his office has received thousands of calls with concerns about noncompliant businesses and individuals.

The governor said people need to evaluate every single trip outside their homes and whether it’s truly worth the risk to vulnerable populations and health care workers.

How and when will the stay-at-home order be enforced?

The governor, along with the chief of the Washington State Patrol and several other law enforcement officials, said at Monday’s press conference that citations, suspension of permits and business licenses, and arrests could be used as enforcement tools, as could referrals for civil or criminal penalties to the state attorney general’s office.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office would follow up on those referrals, but hopefully as a last resort.

“Our goal is 100% voluntary compliance,” Ferguson said. “Lives literally depend upon it.”

Local officials also hope for voluntary compliance. Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said last week that the health district has been focusing on education first.

“There is potential for police departments or sheriff to assist, but we will be focusing on education at this time,” she said via a March 23 email.

Randy Beehler, spokesman for the city of Yakima, said last Monday that Yakima police officers likely won’t be issuing citations for social distancing violations but could be involved with education efforts.

“If they see a violation and they don’t have any other priority call, they may take a moment to educate people,” Beehler said of the city’s police officers.

Casey Schilperoort, spokesman for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, also said deputies would be enforcing the stay-at-home order first through education.

“People need to recognize and follow the recommendations of our state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our local health district and medical professionals,” he said. “If staying at home is the current best practice and recommendation from medical professionals, then do it.”

Inslee stressed that people who see violations should report them to nonemergency lines, not to 911.

In Yakima, people who notice business noncompliance with the order are asked to call the Yakima Health District at 509-249-6508.