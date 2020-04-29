Yakima County is seeing a "swell" instead of a peak of COVID-19 cases, and while some key indicators are encouraging, it's too early to talk about lifting restrictions, local health officials said Wednesday.
This time last month, the Yakima Health District reported 50 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one death. Those numbers increased to 1,197 confirmed cases and 48 deaths as of Wednesday. Twenty-five people are currently hospitalized and cases have been reported in seven long-term care facilities.
“It is dramatic what has unfolded in Yakima County in a very short amount of time,” Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco said during a Board of Health meeting Wednesday.
Fresco said the county has responded in unprecedented ways, from school districts continuing to feed children and youth through grab-and-go lunches to the establishment of drive-through testing clinics.
Fresco said that 63% of Yakima’s businesses are deemed essential, meaning there are more workers on the roads, in the fields, and serving others than in some surrounding counties. He said balancing the safety of those at home and for people at work has been challenging, and that a focus has been advocating for resources for Eastern Washington.
The meeting was held remotely with board members and the public able to call in through a teleconference line, which at times made information shared difficult to hear and understand. But board members and health district officials shared updates about the pandemic, the response, and what’s ahead.
What’s Yakima County’s status with Hepatitis A, flu and coronavirus outbreaks?
Dr. Teresa Everson, the Yakima Health District health officer, said the county still is in the midst of a Hepatitis A outbreak. But she added there has only been one new case since last month. Flu numbers have fallen off and the county is officially “out” of flu season, she said.
As for the coronavirus, the total case numbers have increased, but the number of new cases per day has been relatively stable, rather than accelerating. Everson reported between 20 and 50 new cases each day over the last two weeks, for an average of about 35 new cases a day.
Confirmed cases in the county have been counted since March 12 and the total number of 1,197 is much higher than current active cases. Health officials say many people have recovered but they have not been able to track those numbers.
What does that mean for hospital capacity and restrictions being lifted?
Nationwide, officials have made reference to “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus. The phrase indicates that spreading out cases over time, rather than having thousands of cases at once overwhelm hospital capacity.
Everson said the steady rate of new cases in Yakima County means there is no sharp peak, but rather a swell. The county still has plenty of hospital and ventilator capacity, though intensive care unit capacity is sometimes “tight,” she said.
The Yakima Health District issued its own “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order prior to the governor’s official order. Everson said the case data and hospital capacity shows it’s way too early to think about lifting restrictions.
“My hope is that any day, we will see those numbers coming down,” she said. “But I can’t say when that will be. We need at least a 14-day trend of cases decreasing before we can consider lifting restrictions, and we are not there yet.”
What about testing capacity?
Everson said the health district’s focus has been on vulnerable populations and congregate care settings. Test kits also have been used on those with clear symptoms of the coronavirus.
Everson said the county still does not have the test kits or the lab capacity to test anyone who might want to be tested for the coronavirus. But she’s hoping that will change within the next four to six weeks.
Can people become re-infected with the virus?
She added there are still a lot of unknowns with the virus and that everyone should continue to follow health officials’ recommendations.
Everson said it’s still not known whether people who contracted coronavirus and recovered can catch the virus again. Some who fall ill a second time might also not have caught the virus a second time, but had their first dose “reactivated” — which Everson said means that the virus may never have fully left the individual’s system in the first place and was triggered back into being.
“The science isn’t there yet,” she said. “People who have already had the coronavirus still need to be wearing masks, still need to be practicing social distancing.”