Coronavirus cases in Yakima County continue to rise as more test results from three long-term care facilities become available.
As of noon Tuesday, Yakima County had 200 cases of COVID-19, according to the Yakima Health District. Eleven people are hospitalized and three have died.
At least 70 of the 200 cases are from Good Samaritan in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish. Late last week, health workers tested all staff and residents at those facilities.
"We are seeing these numbers continuing to rise because we have been investigating at those long term care facilities," said Lilian Bravo, Yakima Health District’s director of public health partnerships during a Tuesday briefing.
And even though there are 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, "there's likely many more cases in our community," she said.
She urged people to stay at home whenever possible.
