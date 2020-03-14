Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County, bringing the total number of cases to four.

The Yakima Health District said there are three confirmed cases of the disease in the county with one person presumptively testing positive for it, according to the department’s website. In Kittitas County, there are three confirmed cases of the disease.

The Klickitat County Department of Health reported its first case of COVID-19 Saturday. A health department news release said the person was not at a high risk for spreading the disease to others in the community, but didn’t provide additional details.

Statewide, there are 642 confirmed cases with 40 deaths, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The Yakima Union Gospel Mission is loaning an Army-style tent to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital to assist the hospital’s emergency department during the outbreak. The mission had planned to use the tent for its own emergency response but is contributing it at the emergency department’s request, according to a news release from the mission.

Representatives of the mission will present the tent to the hospital Sunday, the release said.

Astria Health, which operates hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside, said Friday that it will restrict visitors to one person who is at least 16 years old for most patients, with the exception of obstetrics and neonatal patients, who can have one person and a support person with them. Minors can visit in limited cases, the hospital said.

Hospital staff will screen visitors for any signs or symptoms of the disease. Virginia Mason Memorial hospital also has implemented visitor restrictions.

Grocery stores busy

Meanwhile, local stores continue to experience shortages of toilet paper and cleaning supplies. At Rosauers Supermarket in West Valley and the Safeway store on West Lincoln and North 16th avenues, shelves in the bath tissue section were bare.

At Rosauers, customers were limited to one gallon of milk and a dozen eggs. A manager at the store declined to comment, referring questions to the store’s corporate headquarters.

Not everyone shopping at the stores was in panic-buying mode, though.

Joel Rasmussen said she was returning from a trip and made a grocery run at Rosauers before heading back to Granger.

“We usually keep up with our supplies,” Rasmussen said while loading groceries. She said the limit on eggs and milk could inconvenience people.

At Safeway, Hilary York and Matt Orosco said they didn’t have any problem finding the things they needed.

“There were a couple of empty aisles in there,” he said.

The Yakima Health District and the state Department of Health have both asked residents not to hoard food and other supplies. The state sent out a message on Saturday that said the reason why shelves are bare is because people are overstocking, not because of a disrupted food supply chain.

“But before you sweep the store aisles clean of these items, you might want to remind yourself of the harm you’re causing to yourself and your community by overstocking,” the news release said. “The more you overstock those supplies, the less is available for your sick neighbors, and for doctors, dentists and emergency response personnel.”

Jan Gee, president and CEO of the Washington Food Industry Association and its educational foundation, said in the release there will be an adequate supply of food and other products “if (people) return to their normal pace of grocery shopping.” She also said grocery stores are taking additional measures to clean and sanitize their businesses.

Health officials say water supplies are fine and there’s no reason to stock up on bottled water.

Other developments

Selah Mayor Sherry Raymond declared a state of emergency in the city Friday, joining Yakima County, Yakima, the Yakima Health District and the Yakama Nation.

“I want the residents of Selah to know that we, at the city, are taking this very seriously and are prepared to deal with this situation,” Raymond said in a statement posted on the city’s website.

She said Selah Transit service is taking additional measures in sanitizing vehicles. The city is not restricting the size of meetings or gatherings as part of its emergency order.

Sunnyside Jail is suspending in-person visits with inmates, the police department announced on its Facebook page. People can still use remote-access and online systems to visit with inmates, the announcement said.