The first case of novel coronavirus was reported in Central Washington on Thursday as the statewide total climbed to 70, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

The Grant County Health Department said a Quincy resident in their 80s was presumptive positive for the disease. The person did not report any recent travel outside the county, indicating the illness might have been acquired locally. Those in close contact with the person have been asked to quarantine, the health department said in a news release.

The person is isolated and in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the release said.

Statewide, 51 cases are in King County and 18 are in Snohomish County. Of 11 deaths in the state, nine were residents of a Kirkland nursing home.

There are no confirmed cases in Yakima County.

Vice president visits: Vice President Mike Pence is in Washington state this afternoon meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee and visiting the state emergency operations center at Camp Murray. A joint press conference is scheduled at 5 p.m.

Insurance coverage: Washington’s insurance commissioner issued an order requiring all state-regulated health insurers in the state to not charge copays or deductibles for people who require testing or medical visits for the coronavirus. Authorities also say people who have to see an out of network provider would have that visit covered as if it was within their insurance plan. The order is effective until May 4.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that the state will cover the costs of tests for those who are uninsured, but whose doctors believe they need testing.

People without insurance in Yakima can visit a clinic that offers free or discounted health care services, the local health department said. Union Gospel Mission offers free health care services. Patients can also go to Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and Community Health of Central Washington, which provide services on a sliding-fee scale. Additional information, including medical services available to the uninsured, can be accessed by calling 2-1-1.

First responders: Inslee also said the state would make sure health care workers and first responders exposed to COVID-19 had workers’ compensation protections. The state was changing polices for those workers who have to be quarantined so they receive benefits during the quarantine after exposure to the virus.

“These health care workers and first responders are protecting our communities,” Inslee said.

Scam warning: Attorney General Bob Ferguson warned consumers Thursday against falling prey to scams that play on people's fears of catching coronavirus. People should be wary of anything advertising products or services they claim treat or cure the disease. There are no specific antiviral treatments recommended for COVID-19 at this time, he said. "Any claims that a product or service can cure, kill, or destroy COVID-19 are probably false, and should be reported to our office.” Information on filing a complaint is available at the agency's website at https://www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.

More information: Find Yakima Herald-Republic coverage of the coronavirus story in a single place on the Herald-Republic’s website. All local coronavirus stories are free to the public, said Managing Editor Greg Halling. The page launched Monday afternoon. It also includes coverage from The Seattle Times and The Associated Press, a list of local, state and national resources on coronavirus, and answers to frequently asked questions. The page is at https://www.yakimaherald.com/special_projects/coronavirus/.

The state Department of Health is responding to questions from the public on its coronavirus hotline. Call 1-800-525-0127 and press #. The hotline is experiencing high traffic and might be temporarily unavailable.

For information from the Yakima Health District, go to https://www.yakimacounty.us/2323/Human-Coronavirus.

Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima recommends people who are experiencing symptoms visit a primary care provider. Those who do not have a provider can call 509-249-5097.