Here are some recent questions and answers concerning COVID-19 in Yakima County. To submit a question, email news@yakimaherald.com.
• Virginia Mason Memorial projections anticipate that 100,000 people in Yakima County will be infected with COVID-19 by the time cases drop off in the coming months. Where did they get that number?
Memorial’s projections are based on modeling by the University of Washington and nationally respected epidemiology models for the virus, said Chief Executive Officer Carole Peet.
“Really, how that number came about is when you look at the population of Yakima County, which is about 250,000, and then you apply the infection rate that they’re seeing across the country if they fully tested everybody … about 100,000 will end up being infected,” Peet said.
That doesn’t mean all of those individuals will be sick or hospitalized, she emphasized, because some people are not symptomatic. But it means they would be carriers of the virus, which is why recommendations like wearing face coverings in public are so important, to prevent the continued spread to others.
Peet said that projection was for the duration of this wave of the virus, meaning over several months.
• Could that number change?
Yes. In fact, it’s expected to. The stay-at-home orders implemented by both Gov. Jay Inslee and the Yakima Health District are intended to reduce the number of people infected. Due to people following stay-at-home orders, Peet said there are signs that the curve of infections is beginning to flatten. Memorial expects new projections in the coming days.
• The University of Washington modeling suggests that the state is already past its peak of hospitalizations. Is the same true for Yakima?
No. “Yakima has always been two to three weeks behind the West Side, and we’ve known that from day one,” said Peet. “We don’t want people to let their guard down. We have not reached the peak here in Yakima County.”
For that reason, it’s important that community members continue to follow the stay-at-home order, follow hand-washing and sanitizing recommendations, and use an appropriate face covering in public.
Peet said Memorial’s modeling shows the peak is expected by the end of April. Even after that, she said mitigation efforts would need to continue or the virus would see a new surge.
“We still have a long haul here — a couple months of infection, at minimum,” she said.
• What about construction activity during the stay-at-home order?
Most private construction activity, including residential construction, is deemed nonessential under Gov. Jay Inslee’s May 23 stay-home order. It’s been a topic of discussion, and on Wednesday state Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, asked the governor to re-evaluate his decision on private construction projects.
During a news conference Tuesday, Inslee said no final decision has been made on that issue, and the priority is ensuring safety for all, including construction workers and their families, Inslee said.
He said there might be several possibilities to bring people back to work, such as returning with certain restrictions or resuming activity in phases.
“The industry is going to come back as soon as we can and in a safe way that does not jeopardize the progress we made” in keeping people healthy, Inslee said.
• I’ve seen residential construction activity around the Yakima Valley. I thought that isn’t allowed.
The governor’s orders allow construction tied to essential industries, such as agriculture, and developments that serve a public purpose, such as housing projects or schools.
A third exception allows for construction in an emergency or would prevent the “spoilage” of materials. For example, a construction firm can continue building a home to ensure the structure or the building materials are preserved.
• What about surrounding counties?
Kittitas County had 15 confirmed cases on Wednesday. The county reported its first death, a person who was being cared for in Seattle, according to the health department. Klickitat County has 11 cases and one death.
The Tri-Cities area has reported 22 deaths. Benton County had 240 cases and Franklin County had 103 cases on Wednesday.