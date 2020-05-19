Yakima County isn’t close to meeting new state guidelines to allow more businesses to reopen, as the county sets up new COVID-19 testing sites for anyone with symptoms.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County rose by 81 Tuesday with two more deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
The increase brings the total number of cases to 2,598 and related deaths to 79, the health district’s website showed.
Of the 79 deaths, 77 had preexisting health conditions. Hospitalizations decreased by one patient Tuesday, totaling 31. On Monday, total cases numbered 2,517.
A total of 800 people have recovered, the health district said. The district has been counting cases since mid-March.
Tuesday’s increase comes as Gov. Jay Inslee and the state Department of Health announced new criteria allowing more counties to apply for variances for reopening the economy. Counties that have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period will be allowed to apply, according to the state Joint Information Center for COVID-19.
Yakima County’s increases are well beyond that threshold, averaging 76.7 new cases a day over the past 14 days.
During a Joint Information Center news briefing Tuesday, state health officials described a downward trend in deaths, confirmed cases and tests conducted statewide over the past few weeks, but said the data over that period isn’t complete. That information can be found on the state Department of Health’s website.
Health officials cautioned of a possible resurgence of infections in the fall.
Yakima County wasn’t the only area community to see another daily increase in confirmed cases.
Kittitas County cases rose to 64 Tuesday, up from 59 the day before. There are presently no hospitalizations and 30 people have recovered, according to the county’s website.
Many of those cases have been connected to the outbreak at Twin City Foods in Ellensburg. The company reopened Tuesday and is working closely with the county on implementing safeguards including requiring all workers to wear face masks.
Klickitat County adjusted its confirmed case count to 24 Tuesday after learning that one infected person counted resides in Yakima County, according to Klickitat County’s website. Deaths remained at three, and 17 people have recovered.
Testing
The Yakima Health District, Washington National Guard and the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management are setting up COVID-19 testing sites in the community this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies run out.
On Wednesday, testing will be for employees only at Columbia Reach in Yakima.
On Thursday, sites will be at Highland High School, 17000 Summitview Road and the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview.
Friday’s site will be at Harrison Middle School, 810 S. 16th St., Yakima.
Anyone with symptoms can be tested and should call 211 for an appointment. Test results will be received by phone.
Testing was offered Monday and Tuesday at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center.
Food box giveaway
The Salvation Army will distribute 500 food boxes to families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its thrift store at 9 S. Sixth Ave., Yakima.
Each box is valued at $30 and contains non-perishable food such as pasta, rice, canned vegetables and cereal. One box can sustain a family of four for up to three days.
The Salvation Army plans to distribute 4,500 food boxes statewide this week.
Anyone in need during this unprecedented time is asked to contact their local Salvation Army or call the Connection Center at 844-458-HOPE (4673).