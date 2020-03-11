Yakima County has 10 people in isolation and four people in voluntary quarantine, but no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.

Lilian Bravo, spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said 20 people in Yakima County have been tested for COVID-19. Ten tests were negative. The other 10 individuals are in isolation pending results from the Public Health Lab in Shoreline, Bravo said.

Four other individuals, who are not showing any symptoms but have had close contact with a Kittitas County resident with a confirmed case, have chosen to self-quarantine and monitor their health.

“We don’t have any cases in Yakima County, but we’re likely to see that changing in the next few weeks,” she said.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. The virus is in the same family as the flu and common cold.

Symptoms of the coronavirus can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

The most recent numbers available Wednesday from the state Department of Health showed 366 confirmed cases in the state and 29 deaths, including 234 cases and 26 deaths in King County; 68 cases and two deaths in Snohomish County, and 17 cases with no deaths in Pierce County. Grant County also had one case, which resulted in a death.

Cases also have been confirmed in Clark, Island, Jefferson, Skagit, Thurston and Whatcom counties, which all had a single confirmed case. Kitsap and Kittitas counties each had two confirmed cases.

An additional 3,037 tests statewide were negative.

Local testing and precautions

Bravo said capacity to test for the coronavirus has increased drastically and now commercial labs can test for the virus.

“Previously, every test needed for the county had to come to the health department,” she said. “Now commercial testing can be conducted from the provider's end.”

Bravo added that testing numbers are not indicative of the virus’s presence in the community, or the amount of testing being done, given that primary providers also can test.

“We know there is a lot of frustration at the perceived lack of testing,” she said. “But not everyone needs to get tested. We’re hoping providers will prioritize the high-risk populations.”

While there are no restrictions on who can be tested, the health district recommends that people showing mild symptoms of illness stay home and take care of themselves, as there is no vaccine at this time and also limited hospital capacity.

“We just had a hospital closure, so we’re at a more limited capacity,” Bravo said. “If you are a high-risk individual, then please do contact your doctor.”

Bravo also emphasized that people who are pregnant, elderly, or who have medical conditions should try to avoid long-term care facilities or hospitals if possible.

The health district doesn’t do any testing but rather determines whether tests can go through the Public Health lab, Bravo clarified.

More information is available at the Yakima Health District website at https://www.yakimacounty.us/2323/Human-Coronavirus.

The Washington State Department of Health also has a hotline open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to answer calls about the coronavirus. Call 1-800-525-0127, then push the # and 2 to talk to a person.

Group gatherings restricted

The virus’s spread prompted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to halt all events with more than 250 people on Wednesday in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. Events include public gatherings — such as parades, sports events, conventions, or faith-based gatherings — as well as personal or recreational events, such as weddings.

Inslee said the ban would make life inconvenient for some but was a precaution to protect the many, particularly elderly individuals and people with existing medical conditions, whom are among those counted as “high-risk” populations.

The prohibition for the counties will be in place through March, but Inslee said the time frame could be expanded and other counties could also be included as more information becomes available.

Inslee said some of the decisions he plans to roll out might seem “profoundly disturbing” to some people but said he was making them based on science and to show Washington was taking concerns about the coronavirus seriously.

Officials from King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties said they also would prohibit events with less than 250 people unless organizers could show they were taking precautions, such as encouraging social distancing.

Inslee encouraged schools to start coming up with contingency plans in the event of possible shut-downs.

Local cancellations

The FIRST robotics competition, planned for next weekend at the SunDome in Yakima, has been canceled. FIRST Washington and the Oregon Robotics Tournament & Outreach Program announced all Pacific Northwest district events also have been postponed until further notice.

The Northwest Indian Youth Conference also has been postponed until further notice, organizers said. The Northwest Junior Jamboree volleyball tournament this weekend is canceled.

Toppenish’s community outreach steering committee meeting has been canceled.

The following local events also have been canceled or postponed:

Collaboration Coffee canceled its Wednesday "Flights and Rights" community conversation

March 14: Half-K run and fundraiser at Iron Horse Brewery in Ellensburg

March 14: The Larson Gallery’s Roaring 20s fundraiser.

March 17: Grandview City Council special meeting

March 28: Mug ‘n Muffin, sponsored by Harrah Grace Brethren Church

March 28: Yakama Warriors Association’s Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

Schools

Yakima schools will remain in session unless a coronavirus case is confirmed in a student, staff member, or person in close contact with the schools, Superintendent Trevor Greene said.

“It is important to provide continued instruction and, for some students, meals, unless confirmed infections prevent us from doing so,” he said in a March 6 letter.

The district takes its guidance from the Washington State Department of Health, which is not recommending precautions beyond routine sanitization at this time, the Yakima School District website states.

The district is in the preliminary stages of creating contingency plans out of an abundance of caution, the district’s website states.

Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said the school district is prepared to offer food services for youth in the event of long-term closures.

The district has restricted volunteering at schools and canceled the 2020 Yamate Japanese Exchange as precautions. The district also has suspended use of perfect attendance for awards and incentives through the month of March.

Other educational institutions also are considering options.

Washington State University announced Wednesday that in-person classes, advising and testing will transition to online formats following spring break and starting Monday, March 23.

The university’s five physical campuses will remain open, as will residential, dining and healthcare facilities on the Pullman campus. Employees will be expected to report to work as normal, according to a university news release.