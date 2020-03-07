A 67-year-old Kittitas County woman has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

The woman was seen at a local clinic and a test came back presumptive positive from the University of Washington, according to a news release from Kittitas County Public Health Department. Officials said a formal confirmation is pending from the state Department of Health.

The woman is isolated at home, and health care workers who had contact with her were asked to self-isolate themselves.

It is the first case in Kittitas County, and the second east of the Cascades, according to state health department data. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County.

As of Saturday, the Kittitas County Public Health Department was not requiring or recommending any event cancellations or closures, according to a news release. However, the department said organizations and individuals planning major events should be considering alternative plans.

Meanwhile, a Japanese exchange program with Yakima has been canceled, and the state Department of Social and Health Services will start screening people visiting its facilities, including one in Yakima County, for the illness.

Officials say the number of deaths linked to the new coronavirus in Washington state has reached 16. The Department of Health released the updated number Saturday, saying there are now 102 COVID-19 cases across the state.

The bulk of them remain in King County, where 15 of the deaths have been reported. Cases also have been reported in Jefferson, Pierce, Grant and Clark counties.

Exchange program canceled

Yakima School District’s exchange program with Yamate High School in Yokahama, Japan, has been canceled due to the outbreak, district spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer said in a news release.

Instead, the exchange will take place in 2021, with the Japanese students coming for two weeks in April, with the Washington students going in late July.

Every three years, students from the private high school 20 miles south of Tokyo and Yakima and other Yakima Valley school districts exchange visits as part of a cultural exchange that has gone on since 1974.

Yamate students were expected to arrive in April, while the Yakima-area students would head to Japan in August.

Current juniors who signed up for this year’s exchange will not be eligible to travel next August, but can still host Japanese students, the release said. Those who are eligible for the trip next year can have their money applied to the 2021 event.

Those who want refunds can go the district’s Central Services office, 104 N. Fourth Ave. to fill out the necessary forms, the release said.

Visitor screenings

State Department of Health and Social Services officials announced Friday that anyone visiting its facilities, including the Yakima Valley School in Selah, will be screened to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who is not feeling well is asked to postpone a visit, according to a news release issued by the department. All visitors will be asked if they have any of the symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath — as well as if they have been in contact with someone diagnosed with the disease or have traveled outside the country in the past two weeks, the release said.

Staff will take visitors' temperatures, and anyone running a fever or answered yes to any of the screening questions will not be allowed to enter, the release said. The screening will remain in place until the outbreak ends, the release said.

No attendance changes

The outbreak has not had a significant impact on venues that see larger crowds in Yakima, though staff who manage the facilities say they are taking precautions.

Representatives of the Valley Mall and the Yakima Family YMCA said news of the outbreak has not resulted in fewer visitors.

“We haven’t seen anything different at all,” said Bob Romero, the YMCA’s executive director. “We haven’t seen anything change or look different right now.”

In addition to its downtown location, the YMCA also operates the YMCA and Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center at Chesterley Park. He said the recommendations from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are already practiced, but Romero said he is reinforcing those things with staff. He said they are a bit more focused on wiping down exercise machinery.

Jacob Butler, Valley Mall’s marketing manager, said he did a walkthrough of the mall Friday afternoon, and the crowds were about the same as they were before the outbreak began.

However, some things are selling better now than they were before, such as hand sanitizer, bath soaps and spring clothes, Butler said.

Butler said additional hand-sanitizing stations have been set up at the mall, and the mall will be getting toe pulls for restroom doors so customers can open them without using their hands.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association continued to host its state basketball tournaments at the Yakima Valley SunDome and other locations in the state this week.

At the SunDome, workers were disinfecting “high-touch” areas and installed additional hand sanitizer stations in the building, and encouraged spectators to spread out in the stands as much as possible.

