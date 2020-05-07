After no new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, the Yakima Health District reported five deaths Thursday.
Yakima County reported 57 deaths on Thursday and 1,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to information from the Yakima Health District. That was up from 52 deaths and 1,597 confirmed cases Wednesday. Cases have been counted since mid-March.
Twenty-seven people were hospitalized on Thursday.
The number of people who have recovered increased to 411.
The increase in deaths comes a day after Virginia Mason Memorial reported its highest number of COVID-19 patients. As of Wednesday morning, 21 Memorial patients were confirmed positive for COVID-19. Seven were on ventilators. An additional 17 patients were suspected to have COVID-19. Hospital data showed that the number of cases and suspected cases had been gradually increasing over the past three weeks.
The state Department of Health reported that 7,474 tests have been administered in Yakima County with 20.7% of them positive. That compares to 7% statewide.