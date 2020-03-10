Several community events have been called off in the Yakima Valley because of the coronavirus, and Central Washington University is moving final exams online.

While there are no confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in Yakima County, it has spread to neighboring counties, according to the Yakima Health District.

An update:

• Central Washington University final exams next week will take place online, via email or through other virtual platforms and not in person. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any CWU campuses, and the sites remain open. Exam exceptions for disability accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

While spring quarter at CWU is planned to continue as normal, faculty are encouraged to make teaching preparations to use “more flexible instructional modalities” in the case that students need to do coursework from their dorms or homes, university President James Gaudino said in a statement Tuesday.

• The 42nd annual Northwest Junior Jamboree volleyball tournament has been canceled, the Team Yakima Volleyball Club said Tuesday. The team intends to issue refunds for tournament entries and encouraged traveling players and families to cancel hotel and restaurant reservations. The event takes place at schools throughout the Yakima Valley.

• A Roaring 20s benefit dinner and auction for Yakima Valley College’s Larson Gallery scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled. Those who had purchased tickets will be reimbursed by the end of the day Tuesday. A new event, the Day of the Dragon, will be held in its stead on June 5, said Larson Gallery director David Lynx.

• The city of Prosser has suspended city activities this week at the Prosser Community Center at 1231 Dudley Ave. due to possible coronavirus contamination from a patron, according to a Tuesday statement. The steps are a precaution, as the individual has potentially been exposed to the virus but shows no symptoms. City programs are expected to resume next week after the facility is sanitized.

Other facility partners are allowed to determine whether to continue programming. Prosser Meals on Wheels is still operating and providing meals, the statement said.

This story will be updated.