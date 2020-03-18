Yakima County has five confirmed and two new presumed cases of COVID-19, a health official announced this morning.

The announcement was part of a news conference held the Y-PAC public access station in downtown Yakima. The live update was aired on Channel 194 and streamed on the Health District's and city of Yakima's Facebook pages. It can be viewed on the Y-PAC website.

Details about the two new presumed cases weren’t immediately available, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships with the Yakima Health District.

Bravo provided a brief update on the health of the five people with COVID-19 and urged the public to follow recommendations in effort to slow the spread of the disease.

Four of the confirmed cases were traced to a square dancing group in Moxee while the fifth had traveled out of state, Bravo said. The health department has reached out to people in close contact with those cases.

All five are recovering at home. The district is still in the midst of confirming the two presumed cases, she said. Presumed cases are those in which a person tests positive at a private clinic.

Bravo reiterated Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders closing schools and some businesses, and requiring social distancing at stores. Restaurants, bars and coffee shops can offer carry-out service only.

“These are things happening across the country,” Bravo said. “We know that these measures are affecting everyone’s daily lives.”

She said Yakima County health facilities have adequate resources to respond to the outbreak at this time so long as everyone follows the recommendations: Maintain social distance of about 6 feet from others in public, frequently wash hands, and stay home if you feel sick.

“Right now, we have a hold on the situation if people follow the recommendations,” she said.

Basketball tournament

The health district released information on Wednesday about a Kitsap County spectator at the state high school basketball championships in Yakima on March 7 who tested positive for COVID-19. The person was at the tournament from about 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day, according to a WIAA news release.

The state Department of Health has recommended the WIAA notify people who may have been in close contact with the infected person.

The Yakima Health District said there is no need for people in attendance to self-quarantine. Out of caution, health officials are asking people who were at the basketball tournament during that time frame to self-monitor for symptoms Saturday, a news release said.

Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people will have mild to moderate symptoms, but some people may get sicker and may need to be hospitalized. People should call their health care providers if they have questions.

