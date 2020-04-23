The Yakima Health District reported 952 cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths as of Thursday.
As of Wednesday, 5,136 tests had been administered in Yakima County with 17% of people testing positive for the virus, according to the state Department of Health. DOH reported 12,753 confirmed cases of the coronavirus statewide on Thursday, and 711 deaths.
While the health district doesn't have exact numbers, local health officials have said many people have recovered. As of Thursday, 24 people were in the hospital.
Given the spread of coronavirus in the community, the city of Yakima asks people keep the recommended 6 feet of distance between themselves and the city’s water and irrigation staff, who are continuing essential work around the city.
“We are asking you to please give our staff the space they need to conduct their work,” Assistant Public Works Director David Brown said. “Our staff is vital to keeping the water system operational, providing safe reliable drinking water and water for irrigation.”
Yakima Health District officials will take questions on the city of Yakima's Facebook page during a briefing at 2 p.m. Friday that will be broadcast on cable access and on social media. Gov. Jay Inslee will have a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday that will be broadcast on TVW.
Here is some additional information about developments related to the coronavirus:
Does the state anticipate using the former Astria Regional hospital building to combat COVID-19, or will the lease lapse in May?
Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that a final decision had not been made, but that the site could potentially be used for isolating confirmed patients with COVID-19 in the future. He spoke in a conference call with the Yakima Herald-Republic's editorial board.
“We have found ways, because of the leadership with the local hospitals in Yakima, to increase surge capacity at the existing facilities,” he said. “That’s been a good thing because it’s allowed some public health people to help long-term care facilities in Yakima and around the state. But I don’t think a final decision has been made (around the use of the Astria Regional building). There may be the possibility of using the facility as an isolation facility in the near term. Those plans are still being developed.”
Does Yakima have antibody testing yet?
No. The Yakima Health District will inform the community when and if those tests become available.
Serological tests, which are different than COVID-19 tests, “detect antibodies present in the blood when the body is responding to a specific infection, like COVID-19,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They don’t detect the virus itself, so should not be used as a substitute for COVID-19 testing. Antibody tests could be used to indicate that individuals who are no longer experiencing symptoms could return to work or daily activities, according to the FDA.