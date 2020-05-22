SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside officials say a coronavirus outbreak at the city jail appears to be contained.
No additional inmates or police staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the city Friday.
A total of 11 police department employees, including patrol officers, corrections officers and dispatch employees, tested positive for the disease, the release said. One inmate in custody tested positive, the release said, while Yakima County Department of Corrections officials said an inmate transferred from Sunnyside to the Yakima County jail tested positive this past week at the county jail.
The employees are either recovering in self-isolation or have returned to work after going more than 10 days without symptoms, the release said.
Case update
As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Yakima County was 2,775, an increase of 91 from Thursday. Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the county since mid-March to 81.
Of those who died, 78 had other health issues, according to the health district. The number of recovered people remained at 838, the district reported. Health officials define recovered as someone who tested positive at least 28 days earlier who is not hospitalized or dead.
Kittitas County reported one additional case Friday, bringing the county’s total to 67. Thirty people have recovered there, according to the county.