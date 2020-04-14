Yakima County had 635 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening and 29 deaths, the Yakima Health District reported.
Of those, at least 180 cases were related to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said Tuesday afternoon. At least 27 of the fatalities were individuals with underlying health conditions, while the district is awaiting medical records in the most recent deaths.
Twenty-four individuals were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.
The number of cases rose from 614 confirmed cases and 25 deaths Monday. On Saturday, the count was 535 cases and 21 deaths.
The county has been collecting personal protective equipment this week that is in short supply. On Monday and Tuesday, gloves, hand-made masks, Lysol disinfectant, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes were donated to a drop-off stand in Union Gap. A similar donation site will be set up in Sunnyside from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the parking lot of Grand Cinemas, said Yakima County Sheriff's Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
"Your donation can make a difference and will stay right here in Yakima County," he said. "Thank you to everyone who donated. Your donations are appreciated and are needed."
Schilperoort said the county is using materials as they are received, and isn't stockpiling gear.
"Basically, we don’t have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) for everyone. The (Emergency Operation Center) places orders with the state and we receive supplies on a need basis," he said.
The county prioritizes distribution based on state guidelines, with long-term care facilities, hospitals, emergency medical services and first responders being the top priority. The next priority group includes health care facilities with confirmed cases, homeless shelters, jails, and isolation facilities run by the state Department of Health. Outpatient facilities, homeless shelters and jails with no cases and families with confirmed cases receive equipment when other needs have been met, he said.
He said thermometers are an item still in short supply.
Here are some questions and answers about the coronavirus pandemic in Yakima County answered by the Yakima Health District and state Department of Health officials on Tuesday.
What's the latest update on Yakima area long-term care facilities?
COVID-19 investigations are still happening at five facilities in Yakima County: Willow Springs Care, Garden Village, and Good Samaritan nursing homes – all in Yakima – as well as Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish.
There are 180 confirmed cases across these facilities, including staff and patients, Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said.
When will things be back to normal?
John Wiesman, Washington Secretary of Health, said the virus can’t be stopped or truly contained until scientists find treatments or a vaccine. Wiesman said state health officials are doing their best to ensure the virus doesn’t bounce back in the fall, when respiratory pathogens appear in higher numbers than during the summer.
Even after the number of confirmed cases peaks in Washington, Wiesman said people will have to return to a “new normal.”
“It (the virus) isn’t just going to go away,” he said during a news conference on Tuesday. “We are not going to be able to return to the way we have lived life for many, many months.”
Hand-shaking when people meet likely will be a social norm of the past, he said. Employers likely will be encouraged to maintain social distancing and telework options for months, Wiesman said. He said the governor likely will relax restrictions gradually, such as possibly allowing restaurants to reopen at a reduced capacity, as the virus’s spread dwindles throughout the state.
David Postman, the governor's chief of staff, said it’s not yet possible to project a specific date for when current restrictions will be relaxed. Postman said there have been “zero” conversations about closing Washington’s borders to other states, where more strict restrictions may continue.
What about testing?
Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state health officer, said the state is testing about 4,500 people each weekday and about 2,000 people on weekend days. Twenty-six labs statewide can test for coronavirus, averaging about 14,000 specimens statewide per day.
Lofy said the state’s next step with testing is to work with local health districts to determine where gaps remain The goal is to have people with symptoms to be tested within 24 hours, she said.
Why is the reopening of former Astria Regional Medical Center on hold?
The state put Astria Regional on hold as an alternate care site over the weekend, since efforts appear to have successfully flattened the curve of peak hospitalizations, said Bravo of the Yakima Health District.
"At this point in time, it's not necessary," she said about Regional. "That's not to say it won't be necessary in the future. And of course as a public health agency, we have to work to ensure that we're prepared should we see a potential surge of hospitalizations in the future. But at this point in time, given the information coming in from different health care leaders, it was not something needed."
Federal health care workers scheduled to staff the field hospital will be moved to areas in need, including long-term care facilities. Bravo said while the hospitalization curve is beginning to flatten, the community needs to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus. The goal is to prevent a later surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Why are some businesses including barber shops and salons still open and operating despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s order to close down?
Any questions or violations of the stay-home order can be directed to the county health district's environmental health line at 509-249-6508.
Community members can also report violations through the governor’s website: coronavirus.wa.gov/whats-open-and-closed/essential-business.