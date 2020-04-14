Other developments

• The state's coronavirus hotline is 1-800-525-0127. People also can text 211-211 for help. Text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone.

• Comprehensive Healthcare is seeking cloth mask donations in the case that medical-grade personal protective equipment is unavailable to staff, as well as to give to clients. It is also seeking temple-reading thermometer donations. People should call ahead before arriving with donations at locations below, and have the items sealed in a box or container.

Ellensburg: 707 N. Pearl St. #K, 509-925-9861

Sunnyside: 1319 Saul Road, 509-837-2089

Yakima: 402 S. Fourth Ave., 509-575-4084

More locations can be found online at www.comphc.org.