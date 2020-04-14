Other developments

• The state's coronavirus hotline is 1-800-525-0127. People also can text 211-211 for help. Text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone.

• Comprehensive Healthcare is seeking cloth mask donations in the case that medical-grade personal protective equipment is unavailable to their staff, as well as to give to their clients. It is also asking for temple-reading thermometer donations. They request that individuals call ahead before arriving with donations at locations below, and have the items sealed in a box or container.

Ellensburg Center

707 N. Pearl Street #K, Ellensburg, WA 98926

(509) 925-9861

Sunnyside Center

1319 Saul Road, Sunnyside, WA 98944

(509) 837-2089

Yakima Center

402 S. 4th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98907

(509) 575-4084

More locations can be found online at www.comphc.org.