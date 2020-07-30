Two more people died and the daily COVID-19 case count continued its recent downward trend Thursday, with the Yakima Health District reporting 43 new cases.
It was the fifth straight day on which new cases remained in double digits, something that was rare in late May and June when triple-digit daily tallies were common, including several days of more than 200 new cases. The health district has credited increased mask wearing for reducing the number of new cases.
The total of positive tests for COVID-19 in Yakima County now stands at 10,368. The health district started reporting them in March.
With the two additional deaths reported Thursday, the death toll now stands at 196.
The number of hospitalizations countywide increased by two Thursday to 28, with four intubated patients, the same number as Wednesday. The number of people who have recovered increased to 7,700.
The rate of new cases per 100,000 is 377 during the past two weeks. That number was 600 a month ago, according to the state Department of Health.
Drive-up testing will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Friday at the Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way. Call 211 for more information about COVID-19 testing locally.