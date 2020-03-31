The number of coronavirus cases in Yakima County continues to rise as more test results from three long-term care facilities become available.

As of 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, Yakima County had 202 cases of COVID-19, according to the Yakima Health District website. Eleven people are hospitalized and three have died, said Lilian Bravo, Yakima Health District’s director of public health partnerships, during a 2 p.m. Tuesday news briefing.

At least 70 of the 202 cases are from outbreaks at Good Samaritan in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap, and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care in Toppenish. Late last week, health workers tested all staff and residents at those facilities.

"We are seeing these numbers continue to rise because we have been doing some investigation at those long-term care facilities," Bravo said.

Health officials believe the number of COVID-19 cases is even higher and know they need many more tests to fully capture the spread of COVID-19, Bravo said. They're working with the Washington Department of Health to bring more testing resources to Yakima County, Bravo said. More than 1,400 people have been tested, she said.

"We know that even though there are 200 cases that we have been able to get confirmed through the laboratory, there are likely many more cases in our community," she said.

Among those recovering is an employee of Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish who tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update posted on the casino's website. The employee's last shift was the swing/grave shift beginning at 7:45 p.m. on March 15, rotating through craps and card games, according to the update. Legends Casino Hotel officially closed at 12:01 a.m. March 18 and conducted a deep-cleaning of the entire property March 18 and 19.

Legends Casino Hotel will remain closed through at least April 8 due to stay-home orders. It’s possible the closure time could be extended, according to the update.

Here are some answers to community questions:

• At what point should an individual seek medical care related to COVID-19?

There really is no treatment for COVID-19, said Dr. Marty Bruggemann, chief medical officer for Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. If people have minor symptoms such as cough, runny nose, body aches, fever, medical professionals encourage them to stay home and self-quarantine. But if they become "very short of breath," or feel the need for help, they should call their doctor and might be referred to the emergency department, Bruggemann said.

• Is it possible that some of these symptoms would be related to flu and allergy season?

Absolutely, Bruggemann said. Early in the novel coronavirus spread in Washington state, medical professionals were testing for the flu in all patients. They wouldn't even test for COVID-19 until getting a negative flu result, he said.

But flu rates have "dropped really low to the point we've stopped routine testing for flu," he said. Allergies are something else and complicate the situation.

"You just can't tell. You may think you have something minor, (think) it's your allergies, but if you're wrong, you could expose a whole lot of people," Bruggemann added.

That's why thorough and regular hand-washing, sanitizing and cleaning and above all, social distancing, are so important, he and Bravo said. People should assume they've already been exposed and be even more rigorous about precautions.