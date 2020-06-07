The spread of COVID-19 in Yakima County has never been contained, research has shown.
In fact, it’s substantial enough to drive all of Eastern Washington’s transmission rate higher, which would be largely flat without Yakima County.
But in Western Washington, transmission appears to be contained.
What makes Yakima County so different from other counties?
It’s not just essential workers or socioeconomic disparity, according to a new study from the Institute for Disease Modeling.
Matched for income, more people are traveling outside the home in Yakima County than King, “which suggests there are behavioral differences that are unrelated to economic factors,” a May 28 study by the institute found.
These societal differences will require tailored responses and “widespread commitment … by all of us who are able to comply,” it reported.
The research
The Institute for Disease Modeling compared Yakima County cellphone location data to King County to see if any insights could be gained into the divergence of COVID-19 trends.
The information, from SafeGraph, produces anonymized and aggregated datasets on physical distancing and foot traffic at the census-block-group level by processing cellphone location data. The data defines staying at home as a mobile device remaining within about a 150-meter diameter of its normal nighttime location, according to IDM. It is accurate within a few blocks.
When this data was paired with transmission curves, it was found that time outside of home in both King and Yakima counties was strongly associated with the spread of the virus.
“Early on, before physical distancing measures were widespread and therefore time spent at home was relatively low, both King County and Yakima County had (a transmission rate of) roughly between 2 and 3,” the study noted, meaning for every case of COVID-19, two to three others would become infected. “People in both counties spent 40% to 50% of the day at home on average.”
Physical distancing policies then led to transmission declines in both counties. In King County, the average time spent at home grew to as high as 75%. But in Yakima County, it remained below 60%.
The Yakima Health District said earlier this week that Yakima County’s transmission rate was 2 to 2.5. Western Washington’s is under 1.
The transmission rate is a measure of how an illness is spreading. If the number is more than 1, it means the spread of disease is growing. At 1, it’s consistent. At 0, there is no spread.
Researchers said several factors contribute to the divergent transmission rates. Overall, King County has a higher median household income than Yakima, which relates to fewer barriers to remaining home. Yakima County also has a higher essential workforce population than King. It pointed to 14% of the Yakima County population working in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, for example, compared to just 0.4% of those in King County.
The study said 13% of the King County population works in professional, scientific and technical services, compared to 2% in Yakima County. People in those industries are more likely to be able to work remotely.
According to job figures from the first quarter of 2018 provided by the Yakima County Development Association, 63% of Yakima County jobs were in essential industries, such as agriculture, health care, technology and wholesale trade. In King County, 57% of jobs were in the same fields in the last quarter of 2019, the closest comparative figure available. Agriculture makes up 27% of jobs in Yakima County, according to the state Employment Security Department. That figure is based on total employment, not overall population.
Because the study focused on time away from home, there should be minimal error from rural versus urban travel patterns, IDM said.
Among the highest income-brackets in each county, the peak time at home was similar in early April, at about 80%. Later, the time at home dropped to as low as 60% among Yakima County’s high-income population.
In March to mid-April, the counties showed similar time at home on the weekends, even while Yakima County residents spent less time at home during the week. Since then, Yakima County residents’ time at home during both the week and weekend has declined — something true across income groups.
What does it mean?
The data cannot tell researchers the cause of the divergence between Yakima and King counties, according to the report. But it does show that there are differences in behaviors linked to transmission beyond work and socioeconomic factors.
“The evidence is clear that broad stay-at-home policies have not successfully contained COVID-19 in Yakima County,” researchers say. “Successful mitigation efforts in Yakima County will need to look considerably different than in King County, taking into account the context-specific needs in the community.”
What this means is that Yakima County residents need to buckle down and follow public health recommendations more stringently to see improvements that would lead to the county re-opening, said health district spokeswoman Lilian Bravo.
“If you look at a higher mobility (in Yakima County) and you’ve already taken into account the workforce, then all that’s really left is extra mobility for recreational purposes,” said Bravo.
That means people are leaving the house for non-essential activities.
The Yakima Health District issued a directive last week urging people to wear masks, and it’s distributing more than 300,000 through community partners. Officials encouraged people to stay home, especially if they are sick, and to wash their hands.
“We can see that these measures actually work. We’re seeing them work all over the state, all over the country, all over the world,” Bravo said. “We’re seeing that following these public health recommendations (does) in fact slow the spread of COVID-19, and while we know that we’re not going to be able to eradicate COVID-19, the goal continues to be to slow the spread.
“So as much as we can follow these recommendations that have been proven to work, the better that we’ll be as a community and the sooner that we can move out of Phase 1.”
Bravo was referring to state-planned reopening phases for counties. While many counties throughout the state have moved into Phase 2, which allows for some additional business activity and gatherings, Yakima County remains in Phase 1 because of high coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, Yakima County’s rate of coronavirus cases was 537 per 100,000 over the past two weeks, well above the 25 per 100,000 needed to reopen. The county has the highest rate of cases per capita in the state. Hospitalizations in the county are growing, even among younger populations, according to local medical experts.
“As a community, we have much more to do to be following public health recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 here in Yakima,” Bravo said.