Coronavirus questions? Here are some answers

As a new type of coronavirus spreads rapidly across the globe, including in the United States, the public understandably has a lot of questions about the illness and how to avoid it.
Below are answers to some of the most common questions. One caveat: If you have a specific medical question, it’s best to contact your doctor.
What is a coronavirus? Where did this virus come from, and how does it spread?
Coronaviruses are a large, varied family of viruses that can circulate among animals and humans. Some cause the common cold, while others have evolved into more severe illnesses such as SARS. Their name comes from the Latin word for crowns or halos, which the spikes on coronaviruses’ surface resemble under a microscope.
The first cases of the novel coronavirus, known officially as SARS-CoV-2, appeared in December in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China’s Hubei province. Many of the first people infected had visited or worked at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, which has since been closed for an investigation. The virus is believed to have mutated and jumped from animal to human, and it’s now spreading from person to person, although it’s unclear how easily.
You may remember outbreaks of SARS and MERS in recent years. Those were caused by coronaviruses that emerged from animals and spread from person to person, generally between close contacts.
Many coronaviruses can spread through coughing or sneezing, or by touching an infected person.
“COVID-19 is a new disease, and there is more to learn about how it spreads, the severity of illness it causes, and to what extent it may spread in the United States,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in some affected geographic areas. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.”
What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Who is at risk?
Common symptoms include fever, cough, body aches and shortness of breath. In serious cases, especially in elderly people and people with underlying medical conditions, the virus can cause pneumonia. Some patients have needed oxygen. Others have had only mild illness. About 80% of infected people have uncomplicated illnesses and don’t require hospital care.
“The risk to the general public is increasing as we identify more confirmed cases,” according to Public Health – Seattle & King County. "Travelers to and from affected geographic areas may be at increased risk.”
Is there a treatment or vaccine for the virus?
There are currently no specific medicines recommended for the novel coronavirus, according the CDC and the World Health Organization. For now, doctors are treating symptoms with anti-fever drugs. Some doctors are trying antiviral drugs developed for HIV or Ebola.
Vaccines can often take months if not years to develop. There is no vaccine yet for SARS-CoV-2. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and various pharmaceutical companies are working on one, but it probably won’t be ready for the general public for more than a year. The first clinical trials for a vaccine targeting the virus will take place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.
Other efforts to develop a vaccine are also ongoing, locally and around the world. The competition to get a vaccine to market is good because, like with the flu vaccine, the world wouldn’t want to be dependent on one vaccine manufacturer, said Steve Reed, the CEO of HDT Bio, which is working on a vaccine with PAI Life Sciences, InBios International and the University of Washington School of Medicine.
How can I avoid catching the virus? Should I wear a mask?
Do what you would do to avoid catching the flu: Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid contact with people who are sick; and stay home if you are sick.
Masks can block large droplets from sneezes and coughs. They also can stop people from touching their own mouths and noses, another way to stop germs. But medical masks alone cannot protect against being infected with the new coronavirus.
WHO advised that the masks should be worn by those showing symptoms of coughing and difficulty breathing, so they don’t spread disease to others. There is no evidence that masks protect people who aren’t sick.
Despite this guidance, there’s been a global run on sales of face masks. Many businesses are sold out, while others are limiting how many a customer can buy. Amazon is policing its site, trying to make sure sellers don’t gouge panicked buyers.
The surgeon general on Feb. 29 urged the public to stop buying masks, warning that it won’t help against the spread of the novel coronavirus but will take away important resources from health care professionals.
Beware of misinformation about preventing the virus. Rumors about any benefit from consuming chlorine dioxide or colloidal silver are false. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns against ingesting bleaching agents. And the silver solution has no known benefits in the body when it is ingested, according to officials with the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, a federal scientific research agency.
Can packages containing items made in China carry a coronavirus to the U.S.?
In the age of Amazon, a lot of packages are being dropped on doorsteps containing products made in China. But the risk of the coronavirus hitching a ride on those products is very low, according to the CDC, because coronaviruses don’t survive for long on surfaces, especially when being shipped for a period of days or weeks in ambient temperatures.
What effect is this outbreak having on the U.S. and global economy?
It looks more and more likely that the novel form of coronavirus will do meaningful economic damage to the United States. Stock and bond prices already suggest that the outbreak could halt the longest expansion on record and even send the nation into recession.
Feb. 24-28 was the stock market’s worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The sell-off was fueled mostly by worry that measures to contain the virus would hamper corporate profits and economic growth, and fears that the outbreak could get worse.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has moved to soothe investors, issuing a statement Feb. 28 reaffirming that the central bank will use its tools and “act as appropriate to support the economy.”
At the end of February, other measures of the overall health of financial markets and corporate America were beginning to show signs of strain. Interest rates were plunging to record lows. Oil prices were also sharply lower.
Forecasters have cut their estimates of economic growth in the United States and around the world this year, although the projections vary widely because economists are struggling to predict the spread of the virus and the resulting damage to growth. A wide variety of corporations are expecting their 2020 earnings to take a hit.
Corona beer has taken a hit because of confusion over the similarity between its name and the name of the virus. The two are unrelated.
How are hospitals screening patients?
Until Feb. 29, hospitals screened patients based on where they had recently traveled, and whether they had contact with a person who tested positive. But with the recent emergence of new cases, several local hospitals are broadening their focus to people who have both a fever and pneumonialike symptoms but have not traveled, said Dr. Chris Dale, chief quality officer at Swedish Health Services. “Our screening has followed the evolution,” he said.
Hospitals also said they were trying to divert patients with mild symptoms, encouraging them to stay home and call a health care provider instead of going to an emergency room. That allows hospitals to focus on the most serious cases.
Health care professionals have been preparing to deal with an onslaught of new patients — and for the possibility that they themselves will become infected.
What are schools doing?
Closing schools if no student or school employee has a confirmed case of COVID-19 isn’t recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Despite that advice, administrators at several Seattle-area schools have closed schools for cleaning. Officials with the Yakima School District said Tuesday that they are working on contingency plans in case of an outbreak.
Across the United States, districts have been rushing to update their emergency plans. Schools have been canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the virus could begin spreading in their communities.