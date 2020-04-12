A depleted staff at the Yakima Humane Society continues to serve a community more eager than ever to bring home new pets.
The organization’s new director, Sheryl Haga, said they’ve temporarily closed their spay and neuter clinic and only 25% of her 28-person staff is still working, mostly due to financial concerns. But the office still takes in strays and remains open by appointment-only for those looking to foster and adopt animals.
“Our adoptions at the shelter have been steadily climbing,” Haga said. “I actually attribute this to folks at home and now they’re deciding this is the best time for them to adopt.”
Calls seeking dog and cat companions have come from all over Washington, Oregon, and even Vancouver, British Columbia. The trend mirrors what’s happening across the country, with Pethealth’s database of nearly 1,200 shelters across the country showing a 54% increase in foster starts this past week compared to the week of March 7-13.
Haga theorizes people spending more time at home could also be causing the notable reduction in strays brought to the shelter recently. Lower overall numbers at the shelter are making things a little easier for employees, but Haga said they’ve still got plenty of work to do cleaning, feeding and exercising the animals.
The arrival of kitten season will bring more potential pets, adding to the 14 from three different litters that arrived Thursday. Last month the Humane Society introduced a program called ”my last litter” for cats and dogs, offering a free spay, vaccine, microchip and rabies shot for mothers of any unwanted litters, along with free food for those puppies and kittens while they’re cared for by the owner.
Although the shelter is not open for most people returning pets at this time, Haga said they’ve accepted a few whose owners either died or moved into a nursing home. The staff’s trying to ensure space remains available, particularly with concerns about how many cats and dogs could be returned when people start going back to work despite efforts to verify potential pet owners are capable of long-term care.
“Our adopters are doing a great job in vetting the applications,” Haga said. “There’s certain wording that if it comes up it raises a red flag.”
She’s appreciative of everyone willing to take in animals or otherwise help the shelter as it struggles through difficult financial times. Along with two employees staying at home for health reasons, they’ve been forced to temporarily lay off almost 20 others.
The risk of spreading COVID-19 already forced the cancellation or postponement of two low-cost vaccine clinics, volunteer walks with dogs every Sunday, the annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction, and the See Spot Run 5K. Haga credited the board of directors for coming up with creative ideas to raise money, including an online spring auction set to run from April 20-27, with registration opening April 15.
“We’re trying to keep it going the way we can,” she said. “At the end of the day, we have to be here.”
COVID-19 and your pets
Contrary to some misinformation and rumors, Haga said it’s believed to be impossible for pets to spread the novel coronavirus to their owners or others.
It is possible the virus could linger on fur, so it could spread if someone touches a cat or dog who was recently touched by a carrier. Even healthy owners shouldn’t let others pet their dog while taking a walk, but Haga stressed there’s no evidence people can catch COVID-19 from their pet’s sneeze or cough.
“What we’re recommending is if you’re self-quarantining, then self-quarantine your pet from everybody else,” she said.