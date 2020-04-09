YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County’s coronavirus death toll increased by one Thursday, bringing the total to 19.
Yakima County Health District also reported that 447 people have tested positive, up from 433 Wednesday.
Eighteen people are currently hospitalized, according to the health district. Of the 19 deaths, 18 had underlying health conditions, according to the health district, while information was not immediately available on one person.
As of Thursday afternoon, 367 people had been tested at a drive-up testing site outside the Yakima Valley SunDome, according to health district spokeswoman Lillian Bravo.
The free tests will be offered through Friday for anyone with symptoms, officials said. People with a cough, fever of at least 100.4, sore throat and/or shortness of breath can take advantage of the service. People can register online on the health district's website.
Here are some questions and answers from local officials:
Are city jails and the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center screening inmates for COVID-19 at booking?
Both the city jails at Yakima and Sunnyside are screening inmates coming into their facilities for symptoms of the coronavirus, including temperature checks, according to officials.
At the Sunnyside jail, officers are using a standard state Department of Health questionnaire asking about possible symptoms and they are taking inmates' temperatures, said Sunnyside police Cmdr. Scott Bailey.
Police are following guidelines from Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic to only book people who commit violent crimes or pose a threat to the community, Bailey said.
At the Yakima city jail, inmates are checked for COVID-19 symptoms before admission, said city spokesman Randy Beehler. Any suspect with symptoms of the disease is not admitted, Beehler said.
After that screening, the new inmates are put into a separate housing unit until they are cleared by medical staff. Jail inmates have face masks while in custody.
At the juvenile detention center, incoming youth with temperatures more than 100.5 degrees must get medical clearance before booking, said Juvenile Court Administrator Candi Shute. Those who are booked go through a mandatory 24-hour orientation period for medical, emotional and behavioral modification, and their temperatures are again checked. Those running fevers will be placed in medical isolation, Shute said.
Yakima County jail also is screening inmates before booking, officials said.
Is Virginia Mason Memorial hospital looking at getting plasma from COVID-19 survivors to transfer antibodies to those who are sick?
Dr. Tanny Davenport, family medicine physician and head of quality and safety for Memorial, said the hospital isn't pursing that option at this time. There are a lot of experimental treatments out there, Davenport said. The hospital's focus is on respiratory support for patients who are ill and two medications, hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir, Davenport said.
Virginia Mason Memorial was not one of the hospitals selected for the remdesivir clinical trial. Patients who are candidates for remdesivir could be transferred to a hospital that is an approved site, such as Virginia Mason Hospital and Medical Center in Seattle.