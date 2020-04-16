The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases passed the 700 mark Thursday in Yakima County, but there were no new deaths.
As of 5:41 p.m. Thursday, there were 707 cases, an increase from 674 cases from a day earlier. The number of deaths remains at 29. Twenty-three people were hospitalized, according to the Yakima Health District.
There were 614 reported cases Monday. A week earlier, there were 447 cases.
Nearly 30% of total cases are from outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including Willow Springs Care, Garden Village and Good Samaritan nursing homes in Yakima, Prestige Care and Rehabilitation-Parkside in Union Gap and Toppenish Nursing and Rehab Center-Prestige Care.
The Yakima Health District also confirmed COVID-19 cases from those employed at food processing and fruit packing houses. More data on those cases should be available as soon as Friday, said Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District.
Here are questions and answers from local and state health officials:
When will Yakima County “reopen” again?
President Donald Trump presented guidelines for reopening businesses and other operations. However, the decision to do so still likes with local and state officials.
Bravo said there are several metrics locally the Yakima Health District will consider before relaxing or lifting current recommendations.
“At the local level, we must ensure that: We have adequate testing supplies, adequate PPE, adequate case contact investigation capacity, and we have the ability to protect vulnerable populations at risk for severe disease if infected,” Bravo said. “And after all of these items have been met, we must also ensure that the rate of infection has declined for a minimum of 2 weeks.”
What is the likelihood of the state using the Astria Regional facility as part of its overall coronavirus response?
State officials announced over the weekend they would hold off on opening a care facility at the former Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima and divert resources to the state's long-term care facilities. Astria Health, in a bankruptcy filing, stated the state would terminate its lease on May 11. The facility at one point was to be used for non-COVID-19 patients.
State officials said are confident that local officials have created enough capacity in local hospitals and the use of Astria Regional will not be necessary.
“However, if we were to see a spike or if hospitals were overrun, we’ve done the pre-work and identified a facility that we could return to meet the community’s needs,” said retired Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, director of the state's coronavirus response team.
Why is the basis for the lease termination date?
The state needs to provide a 30-day notice to terminate the lease, Bono said.
How much has the state paid for the lease?
The state has not paid anything so far, Astria Health officials said in a written e-mailed statement. A prorated amount based on the shortened lease term is expected eventually. Under an interim lease from last month, the state had agreed to pay $1.5 million a month. Bono said the state would honor the lease agreement and make all payments.
What's the situation with COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide?
The rate of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has remained constant, with individuals in the ICU, for example, hovering around 190 statewide each recent day, according to state Department of Health data. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations have been closer to the 600-650 person range per day. Some days show downturns in hospitalizations, but it’s too early to determine if that can be attributed to the virus’ curve flattening or inconsistent reporting from state hospitals.
“We’re not seeing sort of a clear decline in the number of patients we’re seeing in our hospitals," said Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state’s health officer. "But you have to keep in mind that some people when they get hospitalized, they’re hospitalized for several days. They may get discharged, but then there’s probably new patients that are still coming in.”
Is the state tracking hospitals’ personal protective gear supplies and ICU beds?
The state’s 92 acute care hospitals are required to report every day on the number of patients they have in the hospital and ICU. They must also report the number of beds, ICU beds and ventilators available and the number of days’ supply of masks, gloves, gowns and face shields on hand, Lofy said.
How close is the state to mass testing and what will that look like?
A delay in widespread testing in the state was originally due to a lack of labs to process specimen, Lofy said. Now, the state has 26 labs that can perform COVID-19 testing. Another issue was testing kit supply. The state has ordered “hundreds of thousands of specimen collection kits,” she said, which should be arriving in the coming weeks to be distributed throughout the state.
In the meantime, the state is trying to determine how much testing is available in different communities. She said the state’s goal was to get to a point where anyone with symptoms like a fever or cough had access to same-day testing, so results could be returned quickly and contact investigations could be launched.
Staff writer Janelle Retka contributed to this article.